Currie vote sparks resignations in Toowoomba

A CLOSE vote of Toowoomba Turf Club members has led to trainer Mark Currie being allowed to return to training at Clifford Park, sparking several resignations at the TTC board.

TTC members voted to overturn the previous decision of the committee by a vote of 97-95 in Currie's favour, from a potential voting pool of about 400 members. That was after the proxy votes closed on Wednesday with a margin of 82-80 in Currie's favour.

Mark Currie has won the right to return to training at Clifford Park.



Bob Frappell, who was chairman of the club from 2010 to 2016 and has acted as Treasurer since, was the first to tender his resignation yesterday morning.

"I think the members put self-interest before the interests of the racing industry," Frappell said.

"But I respect the decision the members and accept that we got their sentiments wrong."

There are expected to be more resignations today after the committee previously voted 4-3 in favour of excluding Currie from training at Clifford Park.

Currie is currently training a restricted team of horses after striking a deal with the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission to have his two year disqualification for race day treatments quashed, in favour of a wholly suspended 12 month suspension.

Bob Frappell has resigned from the Toowoomba Turf Club. Picture: Jack Tran

The conditions of his license will be reviewed later this year, but for the moment, he is not permitted to train horses formerly trained by his son Ben, who has been disqualified for seven and a half years.

The exception to that condition is that he can train horses for which he and his wife Donna share in the ownership of.

Mark Currie had his first runner as a trainer in his own right since February 2013 when Simply Splashing ran second at Toowoomba on May 11.

His first winner was Molly's Rocking at Toowoomba on June 8 and to date he has had two winners from 13 runners.

He has runners at the Gold Coast on Saturday and Grafton and Toowoomba on Sunday.