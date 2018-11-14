Menu
Login
It definitely has to be intentional, right? Picture: Twitter
It definitely has to be intentional, right? Picture: Twitter
Offbeat

Shock at X-rated wine label

by Ally Foster
14th Nov 2018 6:05 AM

A certain bottle of wine has recently gained a lot of attention on social media after a customer found what looked to be a very rude mistake on the label.

While browsing the wine section one shopper came across a nice looking bottle of red but the name on the label had them holding back laughter.

The wine is called 4 Skins and if you are not quite sure what's so funny about that just sound it out slowly and you will understand.

A picture of the bottle was uploaded to the Twitter page You Had One Job with the caption: "Are you sure you want to call it that?"

The cheeky label had people arguing over whether it was intentional or an awkward mistake.

"That's what we call a 'miss'," one person said.

Another wrote: "Based on that logo this can't be anything other than intentional."

However, one user said it is an easy mistake to make, writing: "I used to work at a pub that had fried potato skins on the menu, served 4 at a time. The land lord made exactly the same mistake in the menu."

But a quick look at the website reveals that the Canadian winery, Jost, that makes the wine knew exactly what they were doing.

"Jost 4 Skins is more than just a cheeky name," the website reads.

"This is a deeply satisfying wine with a long, pleasurable finish."

editors picks four skins wine x rated

Top Stories

    Daydream Island sets date to re-open in April next year

    Daydream Island sets date to re-open in April next year

    News After months of anticipation, Daydream Island's premium resort will be opening its doors to guests.

    'Madame Butterfly' drops in for Hamilton Island Triathlon

    'Madame Butterfly' drops in for Hamilton Island Triathlon

    Water Sports 'Madame Butterfly' drops in for Hamilton Island Triathlon

    We pause to remember

    We pause to remember

    News A crowd of about 300 attended Cannonvale's Remembrance Day service.

    TIME TO WET THE LINE

    TIME TO WET THE LINE

    News The Australian Fishing Championships start later this week.

    Local Partners