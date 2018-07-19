‘Disgusting’ note left on receipt for waiter

A WAITER at a restaurant in Texas says he got stiffed by a customer who instead left him a hateful note calling him a "terrorist" - but he's taking the high road.

Khalil Cavil, 20, shared details of his encounter on Saturday with the offensive patron who left behind the detestable missive - "We don't tip terrorist" - and no tip on a $108 ($AU146) check at the Saltgrass Steak House in Odessa.

"At the moment I didn't know what to think nor what to say, I was sick to my stomach," Cavil posted on Facebook.

"I share this because I want people to understand that this racism, and this hatred still exists.

Although, this is nothing new, it is still something that will test your faith."

But instead of becoming angry, Cavil said he's "decided to let this encourage" him and "fuel me to change the world" as he prepares for the next chapter in his young life.

"So to all the haters out there, keep talkin', [you're] only helping me step into my destiny!" Cavil's post continued.

The restaurant's chief operating officer, however, wasn't so lenient toward the racist customer.

"We stand by and support our employee," COO Terry Turney told the Odessa American.

"Racism of any form is unacceptable and we have banned this customer from returning to our restaurant."

People online were quick to jump to Cavil's defence and criticise the racist customer.

"Funny … they didn't mind being served by a "terrorist!" But they won't tip a "terrorist!" Stupidity at its finest," one person said.

Another added: "Disgusting!!! So sorry for that. Those people are the real terrorists indeed. Love and respect to you and your beautiful name."

Khalil Cavil's Facebook post.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post and is republished here with permission.