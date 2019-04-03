CUT DEEP: Trees destroyed in 'malicious' attack

Flametree residents Julie and Reg Eggers were devastated by damage done to trees lining Langford Rd.

Flametree residents Julie and Reg Eggers were devastated by damage done to trees lining Langford Rd. Claudia Alp

DEEP gashes mar the trunks of trees lining the edges of Langford Rd, Flametree - marks left by a callous attack in late March.

Ten tanjong trees, 10 river cherry trees and 20 pink trumpet trees were planted at the entrance to the Funnel Bay Development area about nine months ago.

At least 29 of the 40 trees appear to have been hacked and four have been completely destroyed.

Funnel Bay Whitsundays project sales director Craig Williams said he believed the act was malicious in nature.

"The trees on the entrance (to the Funnel Bay development area) have been hacked with what looks to be a machete," he said.

"I think there must be another motive to whoever has done this. I just can't fathom it. I think it's someone who is bearing a grudge that it's being developed."

Deep wounds hacked into a tree on Langford Rd. Sealant has been put on the cuts to aid the healing process. Claudia Alp

Flametree residents Julie and Reg Eggers have watched Funnel Bay grow and develop over the past 16 years.

Mr Eggers said he had walked to the beach every day for the last two months and noticed the deep wounds in the trees in the last two weeks of March.

The couple was devastated by the damage done to the trees and said they couldn't understand the mentality behind the act.

"It's a bit concerning that someone would go around with an axe. It's very strange. Even to think of the mentality of someone to do that. Why would you do it?" Mrs Eggers said.

"There were multiple attempts on some of the trees, just enough to try to kill them. We just hope it doesn't happen again."

One of the trees on Langford Rd, believed to have been damaged in an attack in March. Claudia Alp

Mr Williams said the developers had done what they could to save the remaining trees by putting stakes in to support them and applying sealant to the incisions.

"We bought quite established trees and we put them in and kept them going through the dry spell," he said.

"It's really disappointing that all this work and effort has been done and some idiot's gone and hacked into it."

A stump from a tree on Langford Rd, believed to have been damaged in a blatant attack in March. Claudia Alp

Construction at the new Whitsunday suburb began in late 2016, including private waterfront residential homes and the development of Langford Rd.

In November 2018, an application for a seven-storey hotel development on Langford Rd was submitted to Whitsunday Regional Council.

The proposed luxury hotel would consist of 140 rooms, nine villas, facilities including restaurants, a swimming pool and decks, courtyard and landscaped areas, playground, spa and gym, theatre, a chapel and a two-storey private parking facility with 153 carparks.

A graphic of the proposed the 27 metre high, 149 room, hotel development for the Langford Rd site in Flametree. Contributed

Many residents voiced concerns at the time that the structure's design would not fit in with the natural surroundings of Funnel Bay.

In ordinary council meeting minutes from March 13, Whitsunday Regional Council said the applicant placed a hold on further processing of the application for the high-rise development in late November 2018.

The minutes stated that until the revised plans were received, council would not be in a position to advise how the application should be progressed.