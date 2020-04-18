The owner of NightOwl Airlie Beach has called for increase safety measures after two car crashes in just six weeks.

THE owner of the NightOwl convenience store in Airlie Beach has called for increased safety measures after two crashes took place out the front of the shop in the space of just six weeks.

Nick Woodham said he had spoken to council about installing safety bollards after a car smashed through the front doors of the store in early March.

The call was renewed yesterday when a two-vehicle crash saw one car mount the path outside the shop.

Both crashes took place on state-owned Shute Harbour Rd, meaning it would be up to the Department of Transport and Main Roads to approve the installation of protective barriers.

Mr Woodham was thankful no one had been seriously injured in either of the crashes but was worried they may not be so lucky in the future.

“It only takes another (crash) like this and a catastrophic issue may come up,” he said.

“Everyone thinks we should protect it more and the last thing we want to do is have anyone in the public or staff injured in any way.”

Mr Woodham said the two crashes were the only incidents he’d seen in front of the shop in the past five years.

However, for the safety of his staff and the pedestrians using the footpath, he hoped safety measures would be put in place sooner rather than later.

“Cut the red tape, get the bollards in place,” he said.