Cute critter comes ashore from Hayman Is

CUTE N CUDDLY: A Proserpine rock wallaby was transferred to the mainland for care by members of Whitsunday Fauna and Rescue on Friday.

Rare find of an endangered species rescued from hayman island last week by fauna rescue whitsundays.

iris named after the persistent cyclone was found assumed to be abandoned by her mother by a hayman island local and was swiftly transported to the mainland.

co-ordinator for frw kate purvis said the species is endangered due to its limited population and geographically restricted natural inhabitance.

weighing in at a mere 750grams iris is around six-months-old, in march a younger rock wallaby was rescued, but didn't survive, "ruby weighed just 124grams and was in a very compromised condition”ms purvis said.

"they're found naturally only in the proserpine area. with one small group in a zoo on the gold coast.

"since the cyclone we definitely have had a reduced number of sightings by local residents.”

"back in the 90's national parks genetically selected a population to be artificially placed on Hayman Island as a back up should the mainland's population drastically diminish.

habitat loss, predators and the fatal disease toxoplasmosis which cats are carriers of, pose the biggest threat to the species.