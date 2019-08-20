Cutters boss to fringe players: See you next year

Cutters coach Steve Sheppard has sent players back to the local competition to contest finals.

WITH the Mackay Cutters out of Intrust Super Cup finals contention, coach Steve Sheppard has extended an olive branch to local clubs readying their own post-season pursuits.

Despite impressing on his Cutters debut against Norths Devils last weekend, Brahmans utility Augustus Rangihuna has been sent back to Proserpine to play in the club's Rugby League Mackay preliminary final against Wests on Sunday.

He will join Souths regular Sheldon Bobbert, who has two tries in three Cutters outings this season including one against Norths last round, on the outer despite showing good form.

"I thought Gus was really good for us last week and in normal circumstances in the middle of the season he probably holds his spot with that performance,” Sheppard said.

"But he's been with Proserpine first and then come to us, so we'll free him up to play for them this week.”

Dan Russell is slated to return from the head knock he picked up against Sunshine Coast and will take Rangihuna's place.

Marcus Jensen will come in for Bobbert, assuming his troublesome hamstring is given the green light.

"We're hoping to have Marcus back from a hamstring injury . . . the idea there is to free Sheldon up to play for Souths in his semi final,” Sheppard said.

"But if (Jensen) doesn't come up unfortunately we've got no one else to play for us.”

Sheppard confirmed incumbent half Lloyd White is a chance to miss Saturday night's clash with the Ipswich Jets due to a quad strain. A call will be made later in the week.

Mackay Magpies regular Tyler Gardiner has retained his place in the substitutes to provide cover if White is ruled out - Magpies' loss to Brothers at the weekend removed the local finals burden from the hooker's shoulders.

TEAM LIST

Mackay Cutters: 1. Paul Byrnes 2. Yamba Bowie 3. Dan Russell 4. Marcus Jensen 5. Carlin Anderson 6. Lloyd White 7. Sam Cook 8. Emry Pere 9. Jayden Hodges 10. Jack Brock 11. Ross Bella 12. Brendon Treston 13. Jordan Kenworthy 14. Cooper Bambling 15. Tyler Gardiner 16. Dave Munro 17. Sam Johnstone 18. Sheldon Bobbert