'Cutters crush Valleys in grand final

SOLID STROKE: Players for the Valleys and Cane Cutters gave it their best shot in Proserpine on Saturday afternoon. Tamera Francis

AFTER a washed out grand final last year thanks to Cyclone Debbie, the rain received from Cyclone Iris threatened to do the same this year.

The field was very wet and conditions were far from ideal, however a full-strength Canecutters and an under-strength Valleys fought it out to see who would be crowned as the 2017/2018 cricket season champions.

Batting first and missing three of their top four batsman, Valleys players would need to step up to account for this loss.

Unfortunately, things did not go to plan for Valleys.

Luke Read (1/22) was threatening with the ball moving through the air, dismissing Aaron Regan for 16 to provide the early breakthrough for Canecutters.

Dale Mengel (10) and Michael Hope (39) combined well for the only solid partnership of the innings, with a 47-run stand.

Mike looked very solid with the bat, whilst Dale may as well have walked out without a bat playing and missing an indefinite number of times.

With the dismissal of Hope and Mengel, Canecutters bowlers Scott Milne (2/23), Brenden Rock (2/14) and Matthew Camm (2/4) put in a huge team bowling effort to skittle Valleys for just 84 runs - well under a competitive score despite the wet conditions.

Wickets and plenty of them was the simple equation if Valleys had any hope of pulling off a miracle. Cooper Lane (1/29) provided the early breakthrough for Valleys, before Liam Davies (30 not out) and Matthew Camm (23) combined for a 33-run partnership.

Aaron Regan (3/17) gave Valleys a glimmer of hope as he sliced through the top order.

Canecutters' batsman Scott Milne was the focus of his teammates' laughter for the rest of the evening as he left a Regan delivery to dislodge the middle stump without offering a shot.

With only 84 runs on the board, it was never going to be enough, even in the poor conditions, as Gavin Milne (16 not out) assisted Liam to bring up a six wicket win for the Canecutters and take out the premiership.

Although Valleys were missing a number of key players, it would have been a tough ask for any team to beat the in-form Canecutters.

Congratulations to Canecutters for their well-deserved win and being this year's Proserpine Cricket Association's Premiers.

The Proserpine Cricket Association President Craig Brown would like to thank groundsman and stats guru Llyod Fox for his continuous and tireless efforts, all the teams and their players for supporting cricket in Proserpine and the junior cricketers for stepping up to senior grade and showcasing their skills.

Proserpine will take a team to Home Hill later this month to take part in the Home Hill Canefield Ashes Tournament, whilst the Dale Lambert memorial cricket match will take place in May with a team from the Whitsunday Sea Eagles (AFL) taking on the Kelsey Creek Dump Chooks (Proserpine Cricket Association).

The 2018/19 season will get underway in September or October.