Cutters U20 star finally gets his call to the ISC

Garrett Smith was called up to make his Intrust Super Cup debut with the Mackay Cutters this weekend. Aidan Cureton

SOUTH Logan Magpies will be the first side to try and stop the Mackay Cutters' newest prop this Sunday.

Cutters Under-20s player Garrett Smith will make the jump to the Intrust Super Cup this weekend against the Magpies.

Followers of the Cutters U20 side would have ticked Smith as a sure thing to make the Cup side sooner or later.

The prop was a 2017 and 2018 Queensland U18s representative. He has been noticed by the North Queensland Cowboys, being part of their scholarship program.

Coach of Mackay's Queensland Cup side, Steve Sheppard, said he was excited to have the young gun to support his forwards.

"He's a local boy; played all his juniors here, grew through the Cutters academy,” Sheppard said.

Smith's step into the Cutters' Intrust Super Cup side complements the re-appointment of John O'Brien.

"Because of Sam Johnstone's injury we needed another big body on the bench; Garrett brings that,” Sheppard said.

"I thought John O'Brien went really well last week (in second row) so he will hold his spot.”

Lablled an "old style front rower” Smith is expected to work well when he steps off the bench.

"He makes plenty of metres, doesn't miss many tackles and has an offload on him when he needs to. I'm sure he'll hold his own on Sunday,” Sheppard said.

Sheppard said the only reason he had not brought the young gun up earlier was because of how happy he was with his front row rotation already.

With Emry Pere, Ross Bella, Alex Gerard, Jordan Kenworthy, Jack Brock and Sam Johnstone all doing their job well, Sheppard said Smith just had to bide his time before getting the call.

"He's been playing the full 70-minutes for 20s most weeks. He's running for over 200 metres and making 25 plus tackles each game,” Sheppard said.

"He's got a good motor, his minutes won't be as long but he certainly can put in some big spurts.”