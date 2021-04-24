Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The crash happened at Mt Nebo (file picture)
The crash happened at Mt Nebo (file picture)
News

Cyclist confirmed dead in crash on mountain road

by Rachael Rosel & Danielle O’Neal
24th Apr 2021 6:12 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A cyclist in his 40s has died after colliding with a car in the Moreton Bay region northwest of Brisbane.

Police said the car was stopped at an intersection of Mt Glorious and Mt Nebo roads at Mt Nebo when the man's bike struck it about 10.30am today.

Emergency services were called to the scene where the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car was taken to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital as a precaution.

The Forensic Crash Unit was on the scene, with traffic being turned around at the intersection of Mt Glorious and Macs roads.

Earlier today, a male cyclist was hospitalised with serious head injuries after falling from a bicycle in Northgate.

Paramedics were called to Ryan Rd at 8.30am where the male person was assessed and taken to RBWH in a serious condition.

Originally published as Cyclist confirmed dead in crash on mountain road

More Stories

crash cyclist death death editors picks tragedy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        104yo WWII veteran returns home for Anzac Day

        Premium Content 104yo WWII veteran returns home for Anzac Day

        People and Places Bill is the last of the Nebo ‘boys’ left who signed up for the war and he could be the oldest surviving veteran in the wider Mackay Whitsunday Isaac region

        Changes to deliver you a better way to read your news

        Premium Content Changes to deliver you a better way to read your news

        News You have no doubt seen there are changes coming to your local website. Here’s why...

        Police warn against vigilantism after spike in stolen cars

        Premium Content Police warn against vigilantism after spike in stolen cars

        Crime ‘We need the community’s help but we need it in the right way’

        Serious injury at same CQ mine 2.5 months before fatality

        Premium Content Serious injury at same CQ mine 2.5 months before fatality

        Crime The allegations are strikingly similar. In both cases the underground mine is...