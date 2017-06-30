Cyclist crash leaves man with 'nasty broken arm'

A COLLISION between a cyclist and a car in Airlie Beach has left one man with a nasty broken arm.

The incident occurred just before 7am on Thursday morning as a 35-year-old man was riding his bike in the bike lane along Shute Harbour Rd towards Airlie Beach when he allegedly ran into a car travelling on the Broadwater Avenue roundabout.

Police say the cyclist went to turn right at the roundabout but collided with a car towing a trailer that was exiting onto Shute Harbour Rd.

The man was originally transported to Proserpine Hospital but had to be transferred to Mackay Base Hospital due to the nature of the injury.

The man is believed to originally be from the Northern Territory but is currently working in the Airlie Beach area.

Acting Officer in Charge of Whitsunday Police, Sergeant Stuart Adams, said it was fortunate the man was wearing a helmet otherwise "it would have been a lot worst”.

Investigations into the crash are ongoing.