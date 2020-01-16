Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hargrave St, Paddington. Cycle path, generic. Cyclist. Bike path
Hargrave St, Paddington. Cycle path, generic. Cyclist. Bike path
Crime

Cyclist helps crack own stolen bike case

by Jacob Miley
16th Jan 2020 2:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CYCLIST helped orchestrate a sting to solve the theft of his expensive bike, a court has been told.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Erin Livingstone said the "rare", specialised S-Works bicycle valued at $14,000 had been stolen from a Tallebudgera caravan park on July 10, 2019.

Jason Robert Arthurson, 35, who was found with the bike, pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court yesterday to receiving tainted property after he tried to sell it on Facebook.

Officers tracked the bike to Arthurson after the victim came across a similar-looking bicycle - without its unique wheels and handle bars - for sale on Facebook Marketplace in October.

It was priced at just $1200.

The court was told the advert said: "Belonging to my father who has now passed and I have no use for it."

The Facebook profile had no photographs and only four friends, leading investigators to believe it was a fake identity.

The $14,000 bike had been stolen from a Tallebudgera caravan park.
The $14,000 bike had been stolen from a Tallebudgera caravan park.

The court was told the victim messaged the account and it wasn't long before they agreed on a price for the bike - just $1000.

The victim had agreed to pick up the bike from Arthurson's house and then notified investigators. Officers raided the property on October 5 and found Arthurson with the bike.

Sgt Livingstone said Arthurson told officers a friend named Dennis gave him the bike and asked him to advertise it.

Defence lawyer Lisa Searing said Arthurson knew there was something dodgy about the bike.

"He (the friend) gave it (the bike) to him about two weeks prior to the incident with police, he returned it, and then the friend asked him to sell it for him," she said.

Ms Searing said her client was a recovering addict.

"He's working hard to stay clean, he's had a couple of relapses, but I am instructed that he had not relapsed at the time of this incident occurred," she said.

Arthurson was sentenced to 12 months probation and a conviction was recorded.

More Stories

Show More

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Different team, same fight: Raiders ready for 2020

        premium_icon Different team, same fight: Raiders ready for 2020

        Rugby Union The 2019 champions may be without half of their premiership winning team, but they’re ready to fight for a win.

        • 16th Jan 2020 2:00 PM
        True blue Australia Day with the family

        premium_icon True blue Australia Day with the family

        News It doesn’t get much more Aussie than the Hotel Metropole in Proserpine’s thong...

        Man ‘didn’t feel the need to get tasered’

        premium_icon Man ‘didn’t feel the need to get tasered’

        Crime Police threatened to use a taser on a man who ‘walked aggressively’ towards them.

        Pipe, lock pick alleged found in early morning intercept

        premium_icon Pipe, lock pick alleged found in early morning intercept

        Crime Police allege a vehicle was found with drug utensils and a lock pick when they...