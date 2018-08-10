Menu
Login
Police and emergency services on the scene. Picture: John Gass/AAP
Police and emergency services on the scene. Picture: John Gass/AAP
News

Cyclist killed in collision with truck

by Chris Honnery
10th Aug 2018 5:37 PM

A CYCLIST has died after colliding with a truck in Brisbaneâ€™s north this afternoon.

The man, believed to be aged in his 30s, was hit on Hudson Rd, Albion about 3pm.

It is understood the cyclist was dragged several metres before the truck was able to come to a stop.

Emergency crews remain on scene as investigations continue into the cause of the incident.

Paramedics attempted to revive the cyclist but were unsuccessful.

Traffic remains slow going along many roads, and police warn motorists to avoid the area.

There was also heavy peak congestion on the Gateway Motorway northbound approaching Nudgee, the M1 Gateway Motorway southbound from Carindale, and outbound on the M5 Western Freeway from the Mt Coot-tha roundabout.

And there are reports of a four-car crash city-bound on the Story Bridge.

The truck involved in today’s fatal crash. Picture: John Gass/AAP
The truck involved in today’s fatal crash. Picture: John Gass/AAP

 

Police and emergency services on the scene. Picture: John Gass/AAP
Police and emergency services on the scene. Picture: John Gass/AAP
cyclist cyclist death editors picks traffic

Top Stories

    Tragedy inspires a mother's fight to boost vital services

    Tragedy inspires a mother's fight to boost vital services

    News A COLLINSVILLE mother has vowed to keep fighting following two separate petitions to increase the number of emergency personnel in her town.

    Legends of Proserpine: Art, history and reality

    Legends of Proserpine: Art, history and reality

    News PROSERPINE's George Gnezdiloff and Ian Lade have been immortalised

    The engineering of backpacking

    The engineering of backpacking

    News Meet the English engineering love birds exploring Airlie

    Bowen team secures glory at inaugural Whitsunday challenge

    Bowen team secures glory at inaugural Whitsunday challenge

    News Well done to Whitsundays Athletics Club for putting on a great event

    Local Partners