Police tape cordoning off a area with a yellow car
Crime

Cyclist killed in hit-and-run in NSW’s north

by AAP
23rd Jun 2019 4:25 PM

A cyclist has died on the road after he was struck in a hit-and-run accident in NSW's north, police say.

A passing motorist discovered the man's body on the road and called emergency services after 1am on Sunday to Wilsons Creek Rd in Wilsons Creek, about 9km southwest of Mullumbimby.

A pushbike was found near the man's body.

He is believed to be aged in his 20s.

A crime scene has been set up and the road remains closed.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

Police are urging anyone who may have information or dashcam footage to contact them.

careless driving cyclist fatality murder

