Cyclists allegedly hit by pellets

TWO people will face court next month after being charged over attacks on five cyclists allegedly hit with pellets while riding in a suburb north of Brisbane.

The two men will face court next month over the alleged attacks, that occurred in Kallangur on Sunday, July 1, last year.

Police will allege at about 3.40am, a 46-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman were cycling along Anzac Ave when a dark coloured SUV drove past them.

They heard a noise coming from the vehicle and were hit with several pellets to their bodies and faces.

A few minutes later a 44-year-old man and a 48-year-old man were also cycling along Anzac Ave when they saw a dark coloured SUV drive past them.

At the same time they heard a noise coming from the vehicle but did not get hit with any projectiles.

A short time later all four, along with a 51-year-old man, were at the corner of Dohles Rock Road and Anzac Ave when a dark coloured SUV drove past them and a series of pellets hit the cyclists again.

Police conducted a number of inquiries at the time and located the owner of the vehicle who did not offer any assistance to police.

Then on September 12, 2018 a 30-year-old Narangba man was charged with three counts of common assault. He is due to appear at Pine Rivers Magistrates court on July 17.

Yesterday a 27-year-old Kallangur man fronted North Lakes Police Station and was charged with nine counts of common assault.

He is due to appear at Pine Rivers Magistrates court on July 11.