Cyclist's golden run at Rocky Cup on Wheels

LEGEND: Mark Pearson won five of his seven events at the Rockhampton Cup on Wheels at the weekend.

LEGEND: Mark Pearson won five of his seven events at the Rockhampton Cup on Wheels at the weekend. Contributed

CYCLING: Peddling pro Mark Pearson has cleaned up at the Rockhampton Cup on Wheels.

The masters athlete won five of his seven events, which was a surprise for the veteran as he said he was "competing against blokes half my age".

His success validates the idea that age is just a number, and gives him a good indication of how he'll fare at the Queensland Masters Games in a few months' time.

He attributes his wins to being injury free for the first time in a long time, and the support of his new club in Mackay.

"I've only been there a month and the support is amazing. It's a really happy vibe and it gives everyone the intention to do well," he said.

After Pearson's achievements in Townsville earlier in the year, he modified his training regime to incorporate five sessions in the gym and just four on road cycling sessions, as well as "lots of stretching".

"The stretching is important," he said. "I'm getting old, so it aids in my recovery."

The cyclist won the 20-lap and 12-lap scratch, two three-lap derny events and the motor-paced keirin.

"Scratch is where you all start together - it's a mass start or a rolling start," Pearson said.

"It's like horse racing, you jockey for a position at the front but you have to power home at the end."

In the derny events, Pearson said competitors all start at the same rolling pace and then it's a sprint for the final two laps until the end.

Pearson said there were "lots of crashes", especially in the motor-pace keirin races where cyclists can be peddling at speeds topping 50km/h.

"There's not a lot of room for error, it's the ultimate discipline," he said.

Pearson jets off to New Zealand then Europe at the weekend for three weeks of intensive training.