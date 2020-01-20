Menu
The launch of 'Cyclone Ada - A Community Remembers' took place on Saturday, at the Reef Gateway Hotel, with more than 300 copies sold by the close of the book launch. L-R: Kaye Cronan, Jason Costigan MP and Gloria Demartini.
Cyclone Ada book sells 300 copies at launch

Deborah Friend
20th Jan 2020 5:23 PM
IT was standing room only at the launch of ‘Cyclone Ada – A Community Remembers’, a book that acknowledges the trauma experienced by those who went through Cyclone Ada 50 years ago.

The cyclone ripped through the Whitsundays on January 17 and 18, 1970, devastating the area and killing 14 people; the book tells the story of that time for future generations.

The book launch, on Saturday, followed the unveiling and dedication of a special memorial, on the Airlie Foreshore, dedicated to the 14 people who perished.

A service and dedication took place, attended by more than 200 people, who then also attended the book launch, in the Reef Room, at the Reef Gateway Hotel, Cannonvale.

Compiled by the Cyclone Ada Memorial Committee, the book records the community’s stories of their traumatic experiences during and after the cyclone, which devastated the islands and coastal settlements.

Published to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the cyclone, more than 300 copies had been sold by the close of the book launch, which was MC’d by Member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan MP, one of the driving forces behind the creation of the monument.

“The committee has worked tirelessly in 2019, meeting once a month to plan the memorial and service,” Cyclone Ada Memorial Committee chair Gloria Demartini said.

“Throughout the process we gathered stories, and this has allowed for the creation of the book ‘Cyclone Ada – A Community Remembers’.

“It has been a privilege to work together and we certainly all have personal and powerful memories of the cyclone, and its aftermath.

“We have considered it our duty to ensure that the story of Cyclone Ada is never forgotten.”

Mrs Demartini said the book was made possible through funding from Whitsunday Regional Council and Wilmar Sugar. She also thanked the Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre, Proserpine Historical Museum, Whitsunday Family History Group and the Grand Central Hotel, for their valuable support.

The Cyclone Ada Memorial Committee is made up of Gloria Demartini, Barbara Southwood, Kaye Cronan, Jeannie GrossKreutz, David Steen, Alan Garlick, Mario Demartini, Doug Jarvis, Gloria Cowan, Angela Collins, Pat Mengel, Julie Lee and Rebecca Woods.

Whitsunday Times

