Cyclone Ada memorial gains momentum

Jeanie Grosskreutz, Barbara Southwood, Gloria De Martini, David Steen and Kaye Cronan at their first meeting as the Cyclone Ada Memorial Committee in March. Georgia Simpson

A MEMORIAL for the 14 victims of Tropical Cyclone Ada is gaining momentum after a group of dedicated survivors began rallying for local support.

The committee behind the Cyclone Ada Memorial Fund met on Wednesday in Proserpine and 11 people attended the meeting.

Member Kaye Cronan said the committee had two quotes for the monument and the figure hovered near the $13,000 to $15,000 mark.

The Family History group and Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre CEO Rebecca Woods attended the meeting.

Mrs Woods said the Neighbourhood Centre supported the memorial and was happy to advocate for it.

"It's definitely timely coming up to the 50th anniversary.”

Mrs Woods said the tragic weather event was an important part of history for the region and believed it was something the community should be embracing.

"Cyclone Ada took 14 lives and that is something we need to make noise about.”

Collection tins will be placed at local pubs and hotels and Mrs Cronan encourages anybody with a bit of spare change to make a donation.

Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox said the council would like to support the efforts to erect the memorial in time for the 50th anniversary, but that there was no formal council position at this stage.

"I need to have a conversation with my councillors first, We make council decisions as a collective, but I am supportive of what I've heard so far,” he said.

As well as local support, the group is collating stories from people who experienced the mega storm.

Anyone with information or who wants to support the fund can email cronankaye@gmail.com.

The next meeting will be on May 15 at 10am at Grand Central in Proserpine.