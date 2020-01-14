Cyclone Ada survivor shares memories of fateful day in 1970

John Bell, from Mandalay, survived Cyclone Ada in January 1970 and has vivid memories of the utter devastation it caused.

John Bell, from Mandalay, survived Cyclone Ada in January 1970 and has vivid memories of the utter devastation it caused.

LIKE many people who experienced Cyclone Ada half-a-century ago, John Bell has some memories that are clear and vivid, such as his iron humpy being blown completely off its stumps, and his tinnie ending up a kilometre away. Other parts he can’t recall at all.

Speaking from his home, in Mandalay, Mr Bell, who was 31 at the time, recounts the events that unfolded on the fateful day, stopping now and then to reflect on the awful happenings.

“They told us it was only a small cyclone,” Mr Bell, who was living in Proserpine at the time, said.

“What we couldn’t guess - and they didn’t know - was that this “small” cyclone would intensify so rapidly. Fifty years ago, we didn’t have the benefit of the warning systems available today - no radar maps, continuous forecasts, or a mountain of online information.”

Mr Bell said, at first, the “small” cyclone didn’t trigger any early trepidation.

“Then it was too late, and a suddenly ferocious Ada tore into the Whitsundays. Death and destruction followed.”

Ada brought rain, as well as wind, and the flooding was widespread and damaging.

“The bridge over Proserpine River was cut off, separated from the highway at each end by the flooded river,” Mr Bell said.

“The river washed it away.”

At the time, Mr Bell was growing macadamia nuts on the flat ground between Funnel Bay and Shute Harbour Road, with more than 4,000 trees in the ground and in pots. After Ada, fewer than 10 shredded trees remained, the rest were scattered over several hundred acres.

Mr Bell said Shute Harbour Road formed a natural ‘dam’ for Flame Tree Creek (formerly Adder Creek), and the water spilled over about a hundred metres of road, flooding the whole flat.

“An old bushie lived on the plantation, in a house of basic construction, which disintegrated, leaving only a 44-gallon drum that he climbed into. It wedged on its side between the trunks of two remaining trees and he spent the cyclone in it. He was in the drum on his hands and knees as the water rose, in the dark, in the wind.

“I had a farm shed for the macadamias, on the bank of the creek, just off Shute Harbour Road. The 16ft tinnie in the shed, complete with outboard, must have been airborne because I found it about where the middle of the airstrip is now (at Flame Tree Airport), about a kilometre away. I never found the trailer.

“On the beach front, at Funnel Bay, I had an old iron humpy - it completely disappeared, with only a few stumps left in the ground. Its heavy, slow combustion stove was blown right to the edge of the creek, at the southern boundary of the block. Nothing else remained.”

Mr Bell said the Airlie Beach Hotel, which in those days was two storeys high, had its whole top ripped off.

“It looked like a bull dozer had been run over it.”

Meanwhile, John’s family’s house, in Jubilee Pocket, had the roof and a couple of feet of concrete walls torn off, and was scattered up the hill behind where the house stood. Fortunately, the family was away at the time.

“After Ada’s visit, Harry Walsh and I were asked to dive on wrecked boats in Shute Harbour,” Mr Bell continued.

“We had an early Porpoise aqualung – I think we were the only ones with aqualungs. Most of the boats were shattered wrecks up on the shores of the bay, many were on the bottom of the sea.

“I particularly recall Graeme Mee’s boat, sitting upright on the bottom – it looked like someone had taken to its deck with a can opener. I could look down into the engine room.”

Mr Bell and three others owned a light aircraft, so they flew over the island resorts surveying the mayhem.

“Hayman, South Molle, Daydream – they were all destroyed. Pine trees were stripped, vegetation shattered.”

Mr Bell, who is a published author of three novels based around Papua New Guinea, said Ada seemed to be, in many ways, forgotten about.

“Cyclone Ada was, at that time, the most powerful wind to have hit the Whitsundays in living memory. Despite the death toll and extensive damage, it seems to receive little attention.

“I hate to think what would have happened had Ada hung around for as long as Cyclone Debbie did, in 2017. Fortunately, Ada passed through very quickly.”