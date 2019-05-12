Menu
Out-of-season Cyclone Ann is heading for Queensland.
Weather

Cyclone Ann heads towards Qld coast

by CAS GARVEY
12th May 2019 10:33 AM
An out-of-season cyclone has officially been named by the Bureau of Meteorology and is set to bring heavy rain to Far North Queensland.

Tropical Cyclone Ann has developed over the eastern Coral Sea, well to the east of the Queensland coast, the bureau said this morning.

At 4am, TC Ann was a category 1 system with sustained winds near the centre of 65 kilometres per hour with wind gusts to 95 kilometres per hour.

"The system has been moving slowly southwards for the past few days, but has recently shifted onto a track to the west-northwest, and this motion is expected to continue for several days," the bureau's warning said.

"Ann is expected to strengthen a little through today, before beginning a weakening trend on Monday.

"The system poses no direct threat to the Queensland coast at this time."

Tropical Cyclone Ann has been born east of the Queensland coast. Photo: Bureau of Meteorology
Meteorologist Anthony Cornelius said it was "awfully late in the season" for a cyclone to develop, with the season ending April 30.

" … the low we've been discussing over the last few days has officially been classified a tropical cyclone this morning by the Bureau of Meteorology," Mr Cornelius said on his Facebook page.

"This is the latest a tropical cyclone has developed in the Coral Sea in 12 years since TC Pierre developed on May 16/17, 2007."

 

Forecast

Townsville

  • Monday: Late shower
  • Tuesday: Showers, 8-30mm
  • Wednesday: Showers, 5-20mm
  • Thursday: Shower or two, 1-10mm
  • Friday: Possible shower
  • Saturday: Partly cloudy

 

Cairns

  • Monday: Shower or two
  • Tuesday: Showers, 10-30mm
  • Wednesday: Showers, 45-90mm
  • Thursday: Showers, 8-25mm
  • Friday: Showers, 6-20mm
  • Saturday: Showers, 2-6mm

 

Cooktown

  • Monday: Shower or two
  • Tuesday: Showers, 15-40mm
  • Wednesday: Showers, possible heavy falls, 45-90mm
  • Thursday: Showers, 6-20mm
  • Friday: Shower or two, 1-6mm
  • Saturday: Shower or two

