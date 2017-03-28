Cyclone damage sets in

DAMAGE: Nicole Reville in Proserpine has already had a tree fall down across her driveway.

NICOLE Reville will have little to no way out of her Proserpine home when Cyclone Debbie passes, with the severe tropical system already pulling trees across her driveway.

"We had a big tree that fell over onto the driveway and a palm tree that fell onto a fence so I'm lucky I moved my car," she said.

The category 4 system has just made its first impact on the Whitsundays as it nears landfall which is expected later this morning.

Ms Reville didn't get much sleep last night, just like many others, describing powerful winds of up to 125km/h as "a bit freaky at first".

"It was loud and really windy and I could see trees bending over," she said.

"First it was scary that an actual cyclone could come more inland.

IMPACT: Some of the damage Cyclone Debbie has caused at Nicole Reville's Proserpine home. contributed

Moving to Proserpine five years ago, Ms Reville just missed Cyclone Yasi and said Debbie was the first cyclone she'd ever experienced.

Despite destructive winds set to hit the region, Ms Reville said she had faith her home would survive even though some parts of her roof had experienced water damage already.