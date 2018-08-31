Cyclone damaged road could reopen within weeks

MARLBOROUGH-Sarina Road along the Sarina Range could re-open to single lane traffic in October as major restoration works forge ahead.

In a monthly update of the Marlborough-Sarina Road restoration project, the Queensland Department of Transport and Main Roads (TMR) revealed the potential re-opening of the road, which has been closed to all traffic due to extensive damaged caused by Tropical Cyclone Debbie in March 2017.

In total, 27 of the 30 areas requiring repair, across the 26 sites are now complete and three areas are under reconstruction. Currently, site eight is at 75 per cent completion, site 12 is at 40 per cent completion and site 6 is at 25 per cent completion.

While the project remains on track for total completion in December 2018, in a major win for the Sarina Range community TMR district director for Mackay and Whitsunday Patrick Aprile said the road could re-open under traffic control as early as October 8.

Upgrade works on Marlborough-Sarina Road along the Sarina Range. TMR

If the planned opening goes ahead, Mr Aprile said the road would be accessible 24 hours per day, seven days per week, however delays of up to 15 minutes are still likely to occur along the route, which will remain a construction site until project completion.

He said restrictions would apply along the route, however the school bus would be able to access the road.

Mr Aprile already detailed upgrades to Koumala-Bolingbroke Rd, which is being used as the detour route for Marlborough-Sarina Rd, are under way to ensure motorist safety.

In addition to increased maintenance, planned upgrades include earthworks to widen the road, works to improve drainage on the range and pavement works including stabilisation.

During the upgrade, motorists can expect traffic delays, temporary loose surfaces and speed restrictions through the site.

Further advice about the potential Marlborough-Sarina Road re-opening will be provided closer to the date and more information about traffic restrictions will be provided in the September 2018 update.