30°
News

Cyclone Debbie: Trees crash down on homes, roofs lifted

Campbell Gellie
and and News Corp reporters | 28th Mar 2017 6:31 AM Updated: 10:33 AM

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

WHAT WE KNOW

  • Cyclone Debbie (Category 4) is due to strike land about 1pm
  • A 'Warning Zone' is in place for Lucinda to St Lawrence, including the Mackay and Whitsunday regions
  • Up to 25,000 Mackay residents encouraged to evacuate
  • Thousands have been evacuated from Whitsundays
  • The Bureau has labelled Debbie the most significant cyclone to hit Queensland since Category 5 Cyclone Yasi in 2011
  • More than 20,000 without power through Mackay, Whitsundays.

FOLLOW THE CYCLONE DEBBIE TOPIC FOR THE LATEST
 

CYCLONE Debbie is crawling toward the Queensland coast at just six kilometres an hour but the eye wall is already making a big impact on the Whitsundays.

While Debbie's track is changing slightly through the morning, forecasters expect Bowen to suffer the most direct hit.

Deputy Police Commissioner Stephan Gollschewski says roofs are lifting in the Whitsundays region and there are reports police facilities there have been damaged.

"We're getting some reports already of roofs starting to lift, including at some of our own facilities in the Whitsundays," he told ABC television.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

SPECIAL COVERAGE:

Tourist Helena Mo is among those taking shelter on the Hamilton Island and says it's been scary.

"I have never heard gusts of wind howl this loud and this intense before," she said.

"You can't help but worry about what's going to happen next."

Recent significant observations include:

- 194mm of rainfall at Strathdickie (near Proserpine) in the one hour to 7.45am.

- Wind gusts of 232km/h at Hamilton Island airport at 9.30am.

- Wind gusts: Bowen 91 km/h; Mackay 96 km/h; Proserpine 117 km/h; Yeppoon 61 km/h.

LATEST TRACKING MAP HERE

 



  •  

Debbie's eye began to hit the Whitsunday Islands about 7am. It's expected to make landfall on the mainland about midday (AEST) as a severe category four storm packing wind gusts of up to 270kmh, just south of the town of Bowen.

Those taking shelter on the island say the wind is so strong brick buildings are vibrating, and the wind sounds like a series of freight trains charging through.

 

At 9am on Tuesday, the warning area remains from Lucinda to St Lawrence, including Townsville, Mackay, and the Whitsunday Islands, extending inland to Charters Towers, Mount Coolon, Moranbah, and Pentland.

The Category 4 system has winds near the centre of 175 kilometres per hour with wind gusts to 250 kilometres per hour.

It is 75km east northeast of Bowen and 50km north of Hamilton Island.

Severe tropical cyclone Debbie is forecast to make landfall on the mainland between Cape Upstart and Airlie Beach at about 2pm.

The Bureau of Meteorology said wind gusts of nearly 200kmh at Hamilton Island airport were recorded at 6.52am.

Residents between Ayr and St Lawrence are specifically warned of the dangerous storm tide as the cyclone crosses the coast.

The sea is likely to rise steadily up to a level which will be significantly above the normal tide, with damaging waves, strong currents and flooding of low-lying areas extending some way inland, the bureau warned in its 9am advice.

"Areas of heavy rain with the potential to cause severe flash flooding have developed around the Central Coast and Whitsundays district.

"These heavy rain areas are expected to spread to other parts of the northern and central Queensland coast and adjacent inland areas today.

"Widespread daily rainfall totals of 150 to 250 mm, with isolated event totals of 500 mm, are also likely to lead to major river flooding over a broad area this week.

A Flood Watch is current for coastal catchments between Rollingstone and Gladstone, extending inland to the Upper Flinders, Thomson and Barcoo catchments.

 

Cyclone Debbie: Almost 200mm of rain in just one hour

ALMOST 200mm of rain has fallen in a single hour near Proserpine as Cyclone Debbie continues its destructive journey towards the coastline.

Cyclone Debbie is now just 85km from the Queensland coast, and is still predicted to head directly towards Bowen, north of Mackay.

The township of Strathdickie, about 10km north of Proserpine has copped 194mm of rain in just 60 minutes between 6.45am and 7.45am.

The Bureau of Meteorology has also confirmed earlier reports that wind gusts of almost 200kmh have buffeted Hamilton Island airport.

In its 8am alert, the Bureau of Meteorology warns Cyclone Debbie is expected to cross the coast between Ayr and Midge Point, bringing with it winds of up to 260kmh.

Already destructive winds topping 125kmh are striking between Bowen and Midge Point, including Proserpine.

These will reach areas between Ayr and Sarina later today.

Those between Ayr and St Lawrence are specifically being warned about the treat of a storm tide as the cyclone crosses the coast. The sea is likely to rise "significantly above the normal tide", flooding low-lying areas.

Some areas are expected to receive up to 500mm of rain in a 24-hour period, while others will receive closer to 200mm.

 

Cyclone Debbie: 190kmh winds 'like freight trains'

WIND gusts close to 200kmh are smashing Whitsunday islands, with those sheltering on the tropical getaway describing the screams of Cyclone Debbie as "freight trains coming through".

The storm system is now tracking towards Bowen, with emergency services and Mackay Mayor Greg Williamson hoping that might reduce the impact on his town, even slightly.

But he was cautious early this morning, telling ABC Tropical North that nothing is certain in relation to Cyclone Debbie.

"How many times has it changed so far?" he said.

"We're not out of the woods yet.

"There's nothing we can do at this stage except ride it out."

He told ABC Mornings that Mackay is "right on the gale force edge" of this system.

Mackay is yet to open evacuation centres -- they will be open after the event, the mayor says.

"We don't want people in a building that can't withstand a category five cyclone."

 

 

 

MORE THAN 20,000 HOMES WITHOUT POWER

MORE than 20,000 homes across Mackay and the Whitsunday regions are without power, as Cyclone Debbie prepares to strike land in coming hours. It is now due to make landfall at 1pm.

Overnight the very destructive cyclone was upgraded to a Category Four system. Earlier this morning the Bureau of Meteorology estimated the storm would deliver wind gusts of up to 260kmh.

In its 5am bulletin, the Bureau of Meteorology warned that destructive wind gusts topping 125kmh were now striking the Whitsunday Islands, and would soon reach areas between Ayr and Sarina.

A dangerous storm tide is still likely, with the BOM warning the sea could rise "significantly above the normal tide" and deliver damaging waves and flood low-lying areas.

Up to 500mm of rain could fall in just 24 hours in some areas, although most would receive closer to 200mm.

As of 5.50am, Ergon Energy was reporting that 20,613 sites were without power through Mackay and to the north.

Of those, 10,289 sites were in Mackay, with parts of North Mackay, Sarina, Hay Point, Alligator Creek, Koumala, Calen, Eungella, Finch Hatton, Mirani being plunged into darkness.

Another 10,324 homes and businesses through the Whitsundays have also had their power knocked out, particularly in Airlie Beach and Cannonvale.

Another 485 homes are without power in the Isaac Region.

SPECIAL COVERAGE:

Mackay Daily Mercury

Topics:  cyclone debbie editors picks mackay weather weather

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Cyclone Debbie: Trees crash down on homes, roofs lifted

Cyclone Debbie: Trees crash down on homes, roofs lifted

The Whitsunday Islands are now copping "very destructive winds" as the core of the cyclone approaches the coast.

Cyclone damage sets in

DAMAGE: Nicole Reville in Proserpine has already had a tree fall down across her driveway.

Cyclone Debbie has started her damage

UPDATE: Hamilton island records wind speeds over 200km/h

ARRIVED: Severe Tropical Cyclone Debbie has made her first impact on the Whitsundays.

Cyclone Debbie has begun her impact on the Whitsundays

UPDATE: Whitsunday residents advised to stay tuned

Cyclone Debbie from space.

Residents are advised to look out for BoM's 11pm update.

Local Partners

Shopping centre damage, residents report flooding

There are already reports of damage and flooding around the Whitsundays before Cyclone Debbie.

Cyclone Debbie: Trees crash down on homes, roofs lifted

Strong winds and rain lash Airlie Beach on Tuesday. Cyclone Debbie is expected to hit Queensland's far north coast as a category 4 cyclone early afternoon today. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

Cyclone could be 'devastating for many, many hours'

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

CHOOSING LIFE: Emu Park veteran leads way out of PTSD

WINNING THE FIGHT: Andrea Josephs with her daughter Kyla (10) at the Emu Park Anzac Memorial ahead of her official Matilda Poppy launch this weekend.

Andrea Josephs will officially launch Matilda Poppy in new hometown

Seven, Nine’s crazy cyclone battle

IN THEIR competition to get rained on the most today, TV reporters are battling fierce winds - and locals who won’t play ball.

MAFS bride shops around new love story

Nadia Stamp has put a price tag on her new man.

Nadia is shopping her $4000 new man ... and it’s not Anthony.

Amy Shark takes out top prize at Queensland Music Awards

Amy Shark won three Queensland Music Awards last night.

VIOLENT Soho, Dami Im and The Amity Affliction also honoured.

Kyle Sandilands declares war after dodgy editing

Shock jock Kyle Sandilands has issued a grim on-air warning

HEARTBREAK: M'boro farmer misses out on love on reality show

Susan Rawlings and Sean Hollands in a scene from Married At First Sight. Supplied by Channel 9.

Hearts were broken during Sunday's Married at First Sight episode.

MKR recap: The one where they actually get around to cooking

It’s amazing. They’re actually doing some cooking on this episode.

IT’S been nine weeks and the MKR teams shock us by actually cooking.

Controlling groom flips on wife

Nadia panics about Anthony’s backflip on Married At First Sight.

MAFS’ Anthony has backflipped, and his wife is about to crack.

Truely Unique! Old Homebush Store

2577 Sarina-Homebush Road, Homebush 4740

House 5 3 4 $434,000

A true “property of significance”, the Old Homebush Store has long presided over the comings and goings in the heart of Homebush. Built in 1907, the original...

Think Big

10 Illalangi Estate Street, Mount Pleasant 4740

House 6 3 2 $545,000

Situated in a very private and peaceful estate in Mount Pleasant, this 6 bedrooms family home has many advantages for the growing family. Vast living areas flow...

$50,000 PRICE REDUCTION!!!

Lot 2 Shute Harbour Road, Flametree 4802

Residential Land Team Kerr is pleased to introduce Catalina Park - 4.4 hectares of ... $485,000

Team Kerr is pleased to introduce Catalina Park - 4.4 hectares of vacant land with a Development Approval for four superb lifestyle lots. The property is located...

Perfect Investment or first home

65 Manooka Drive, Cannonvale 4802

House 2 2 1 280,000

Set around a lush tropical pool - the Tranquile apartments offer owner occupiers and tenants alike a resort style lifestyle. With two and Three bedroom options...

Impressive Blue Gum Home, Needs a New Owner!!!

18 Blue Gum Street, Proserpine 4800

House 4 2 2 $359,000

Behind the impressive timber entry door lies a spacious haven, just waiting for the family to fill it with life! This home features four large bedrooms all...

Positioned Perfectly with Breathtaking Ocean and Island Views!

48 and 48A/5 Golden Orchid Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Unit 2 2 1 $345,000

Two units for the price of one, This dual key apartment is every investors dream! This light and airy apartment is the perfect location where you can enjoy...

Under Contrac - Price Reduction !!! Owner Says: I want this property SOLD

86/21 Shute Harbour Road, Cannonvale 4802

Unit 3 2 2 Under Contract

A change of plans sees the regrettable sale of this superb apartment, in the Baybreeze Complex. Ideal for an investment property or first home. These three...

Outstanding Riverfront Opportunity - Fully Furnished

706/20 River Street, Mackay 4740

Unit 3 2 2 $459,500

Value for money and a low maintenance lifestyle, without compromising on style. This beautifully appointed fully furnished, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom riverside unit...

SPACIOUS ACREAGE LIFESTYLE WITH HUGE SHED

39 Coakley Crt, Erakala 4740

House 4 2 14 Contact Agent

- Elevated 1 hectare property just 9km's from the Mackay City Centre - Spacious family home with 4 bedrooms, large office and 2 bathrooms - Spectacular kitchen and...

Great Starter

6 Laird Street, North Mackay 4740

House 3 1 1 $195,000

Don't miss this great opportunity to break into the Mackay property market with this well maintained lowset brick home conveniently located only minutes drive from...

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Oceanside commercial opportunity in Sunshine Coast hot spot

Adjoining Kings Beach redevelopment sites "one of a kind''

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

Buy into the heartbeat of the medical precinct

Birtinya beauty

Launch of brand and opening of new office

Brett Graham, Tony Warland and Dan Smith celebrate the new Ray White office opening in Burnett St, Buderim.

Ray White celebrate expansion

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!