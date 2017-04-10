Cyclone Debbie fails to put a dent in Wintermoon

THERE is good news for Whitsunday music lovers - the Wintermoon festival site has survived the wrath of Cyclone Debbie.

Organisers of the popular annual event say there is some damage and a lot of cleaning work to be done, but it is nothing that some love and some loyal volunteers won't fix.

The beloved St. Helens Creek is looking beautiful for swimming after a cleansing torrent of water and the Cameron's Pocket valley where Wintermoon is located, 10 minutes drive west of Calen and midway between Mackay and Proserpine, is as peaceful as ever in spite of its tree loss.

This much anticipated local music festival, now in its 21st year, is going ahead as planned during the Labour Day long weekend, from April 28 to May 1.

It will be a perfect place for people to rest and relax post cyclone Debbie and to take a little time out from the stress and hard work of restoring life in the Whitsundays to normality again.

The detailed website www.wintermoonfestival.com is being regularly updated and it covers everything that the festival goer needs to know about this family-friendly event, including all the camping and ticketing options.

There has been plenty of camping choice this year with the new Orange Grove camping grounds added to the festival site.

Campers are nonetheless urged to book soon before the camping areas sell out.

And if your work or other commitments prevent a camping getaway a day ticket to Wintermoon is a great option.

Musicians are coming from all over Australia to treat their Wintermoon audiences to some of the best music imaginable and they will be joined by all the people who make the varied and interesting festival experience that is Wintermoon.

The website features all the excellent musicians who have been booked for the festival and there are links to their websites to tempt you to come and hear them live.

The full program for Wintermoon 2017 will be on the website next week.