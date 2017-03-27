UPDATE: Tim Nicholls addresses Cyclone Debbie

UPDATE

LNP Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls has addressed the media on Tropical Cyclone Debbie with a strong message to the Whitsundays and everyone set to be impacted.

"If the police or the authorities ask you to move, move. If they say jump, ask how high and do it," he urged.

"Because we can always rebuild property, we can rebuild buildings but we can't bring back a life."

Mr Nicholls said the effects had already been felt in the Whitsunday area around Proserpine and the islands.

"We'll be standing shoulder to shoulder with North Queenslanders as we deal with Tropical Cyclone Debbie and its aftermath," he said.

Mr Nicholls also said there was "no doubt this storm is a monster" and that there "would be widespread damage".

"And in the coming weeks we need to stand together as Queenslanders and deal with the damage such a cyclone could potentially bring and we stand ready to work with the government to make sure that services are returned and that people's lives and homes are protected and should there be damage and destruction that we can rebuild and get North Queensland operating again."

EARLIER

Tropical Cyclone Debbie is headed directly for the Whitsundays according to the most recent update from the Bureau of Meteorology, which shows landfall tomorrow just south of Bowen.

Currently, Debbie is 235km east northeast of Bowen and 365km east of Townsville.

The cyclone reached category 3 intensity this morning and is expected to reach category 4 when it makes landfall tomorrow morning.

As at 1pm, winds near the centre of the cyclone were 150km/h with wind gusts to 205km/h and is currently moving southwest at 6km/h.

A warning zone is from Cardwell to St Lawrence including Townsville, Mackay, and the Whitsunday Islands and inland of Bowen including Charters Towers.

The watch zone is from inland areas between Lucinda and Mackay including Pentland, and Mount Coolon.

Winds are increasing with destructive gusts over 125km/h expected to develop about the exposed coast and islands between Cape Upstart and Mackay during this afternoon or evening.

It's possible the destructive winds may extend further northwest along the coast to Townsville overnight and during Tuesday and to adjacent inland areas including Collinsville.

The very destructive core is also expective to cross the coast between Ayr and Cape Hillsborough, which is north of Mackay on Tuesday morning.

Winds gusts could potentially reach 240km/h near the centre of the system.

RECOMMENDED ACTION

People on the Whitsunday Islands should complete preparations quickly and be prepared to shelter in a safe place. Boats and outside property should be secured using available daylight hours.

People between Cardwell and St Lawrence, and inland to Collinsville and Charters Towers, should immediately commence or continue preparations, especially securing boats and property.

People inland of Lucinda to Mackay including Pentland and Mount Coolon should consider what action they will need to take if the cyclone threat increases.

Information is available from your local government

For cyclone preparedness and safety advice, visit Queensland's Disaster Management Services website (www.disaster.qld.gov.au)

For emergency assistance call the Queensland State Emergency Service on 132 500 (for assistance with storm damage, rising flood water, fallen trees on buildings or roof damage).