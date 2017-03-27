Cyclone Debbie is now category 4

UPDATE

CYCLONE Debbie is now a Category 4 system and still predicted to make landfall just south of Bowen.

The centre of the cyclone has recorded wind speeds of 165 kilometres per hour with wind gusts to 250 km/h

Cyclone Debbie is currently 195km north-north-east off Mackay travelling in a west-southwest direction at 9km/h.

The system is expected to intensify further and cross the coast between Cape Upstart north of Bowen and Cape Hillsborough north of Mackay on Tuesday morning.

8pm BoM tracking update. BoM

EARLIER

CYCLONE Debbie is still expected to continue to intensify to a Category 4 system and cross the Queensland coast tomorrow morning - with the Whitsundays in the firing line.

The Bureau of Meteorology's 7pm update shows the cyclone crossing the coast between Ayr and Mackay.

The Category 3 cyclone is 180km east north-east of Bowen and travelling west at 7 km/h.

Cyclone Debbie tracking map. Contributed

Queensland regional director Bruce Gunn said there was also a risk of flooding between Proserpine and Mackay.

"Storm surge is a risk factor with severe tropical cyclones, and if the cyclone crosses the coast around high tide this will enhance these effects. There may be some coastal inundation between Proserpine and Mackay region today," he said.

A Category 4 system is defined as one that has sustained winds in the range of 160-200kmh, with gusts up to 280kmh.

Widespread daily rainfall totals between 150-250mm are expected with the passage of the cyclone, with isolated falls in excess of 400mm possible along the coastal fringe.