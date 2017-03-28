Cyclone Debbie: The latest videos of her wrath

CYCLONE Debbie is starting to smash the north Queensland coast, with the eye wall impacting parts of the Whitsunday Islands.
Cyclone Debbie is expected to make landfall between Ayr and Midge Point on the mainland about midday (AEST) as a severe category four storm packing wind gusts of up to 260km/h.
Check out the latest videos as the cyclone unleashes its fury.
Power still on here but the palm trees look like they'll lose their fight soon #CycloneDebbie @tsv_bulletin pic.twitter.com/VXARPTmbvR— Domanii Cameron (@domaniicameron) March 28, 2017
#CycloneDebbie latest: Airlie Beach being lashed by destructive winds as the Whitsunday region is hammered. UPDATES HERE: http://trib.al/eYDzANj Video: Liam KidstonPosted by Courier Mail on Monday, 27 March 2017
Cyclone Debbie: Strong wind at Hamilton Island. Live stream: https://t.co/ibAbATfHZ8 Video: Kristy Elizabeth McKenzie #TCDebbie #7News pic.twitter.com/7Q2pB5NF9I— 7 News Mackay (@7NewsMackay) March 28, 2017
Cyclone Debbie: Strong winds Bowen. Latest: https://t.co/tcmG4OUxia #7News pic.twitter.com/QwVJOqr08e— 7 News Mackay (@7NewsMackay) March 27, 2017
#CycloneDebbie 'like a battering ram' Latest here: https://t.co/xVY2zpOll1 #TCDebbie #Qldweather pic.twitter.com/Qy9YWILaQH— The Courier-Mail (@couriermail) March 27, 2017
And here's the beach #TCDebbie #Mackay pic.twitter.com/XRsdwakB5S— Kate Kyriacou (@KateKyriacou) March 27, 2017
Surf's up in #Mackay - trust dad to go and suss out the waves #CycloneDebbie pic.twitter.com/TcBFJ0rOns— Domanii Cameron (@domaniicameron) March 27, 2017
