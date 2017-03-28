Cyclone Debbie: The latest videos of her wrath

CYCLONE Debbie is starting to smash the north Queensland coast, with the eye wall impacting parts of the Whitsunday Islands.

Cyclone Debbie is expected to make landfall between Ayr and Midge Point on the mainland about midday (AEST) as a severe category four storm packing wind gusts of up to 260km/h.

Check out the latest videos as the cyclone unleashes its fury.

Cyclone Debbie: Boat destroyed: Sailing boat swamped at Sarina Beach.

Storm surge hits Sarina Beach: The storm surge from Cyclone Debbie has whipped up quite a bit of froth at Sarina Beach. Credit: Alex Woodhead - Sarina

Cyclone Debbie: report from Cannonvale: First hand report from Cannonvale as Debbie approaches.

Cyclone Debbie: the top videos so far: Cyclone Debbie is hammering the Queensland coastline.

Cyclone Debbie hits Hamilton Island: @InFaJace | Twitter

Cyclone Debbie: Winds hit Bowen, Cannonvale: Facebook users share vision of storm.

Cyclone Debbie: Airlie Beach and Bowen hit hard: Cyclone Debbie is hitting Airlie Beach and Bowen hard with wind gusts over 100km/h

Storm surge at Sarina Beach: A high tide and storm surge make for a dangerous duo at Sarina Beach.

The Pioneer River is looking very full: The Pioneer River is looking very full

