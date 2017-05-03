26°
Cyclone Debbie left behind some positives

Jacob Wilson | 3rd May 2017 2:06 PM
Airlie Beach, in the power outage post Cyclone Debbie, lit only by the stars.
Airlie Beach, in the power outage post Cyclone Debbie, lit only by the stars. Justin Heitman / JJ Pictures

IF there is one thing the people in the Whitsundays could reach unanimous agreement on, it was the power of community spirit in the face of disaster.

Whether it was volunteers going out of their way to help others despite their own problems, emergency workers keeping us safe or even that simple human interaction between people, there is no denying the community bonded together in the recovery from Cyclone Debbie.

In response to a Facebook post from the Whitsunday Times asking what the positives to have arisen from the cyclone were, Lions volunteer Emma Upston emerged as one of many to see community spirit up close.

"The hope and help arrived in the form of the Defence Force, Police, Team Rubicon, firies and to strangers that dropped off bags of nappies, water, food and everything else they could think of," she wrote.

"I volunteered for the lions at the RSL as well as opened the donation centre and saw many facets of human interaction.

"Although I never want to go through that again.. if I had to this is the community to do it in."

The vital work of SES emergency workers, Whitsunday Family practice staff setting up a makeshift hospital and Ergon Energy returning power did not go unappreciated and showed there was no shortage of heroes out and about.

While power and running water was gone and reality set in, many residents took solace from uninterrupted views of the bay previously blocked by trees.

There were also some beautiful starry skies to behold across the region, particularly at Airlie Beach foreshore (pictured).

Patsy Morgan said the unique sight-seeing opportunities were a silver living describing "starry nights, "seeing the milky way" and "new buds sprouting from dead looking trees" as highlights.

Whitsunday neighbours also united like never before to ensure no-one was left behind.

Natasha Casey was one resident to express gratitude for the help she received the day after the cyclone hit with neighbours coming to her aid to remove two big trees from her roof.

Skye Louise also said the support she received from her neighbours was what kept her going.

"Our neighbours helped us out so much during the cyclone and after. Without them we wouldn't have been able to cope as well," she said.

The expressive side of the Whitsunday community also became apparent in the days of the aftermath.

Letters to the Editor poured through from the community, and one local resident Mary Lyons, captured the emotional tone of the disaster from the perspective of mother nature.

"Debbie came to shore slowly, slowly through the night and hit the land beneath us and sliced it like a knife. It's almost like a warning, a reminder of what is hers. Take care of my land she whispered, the trees and all the birds," an excerpt from her poem read.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  cyclone debbie whitsundays

