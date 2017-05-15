24°
Cyclone Debbie looters arrested

Inge Hansen | 15th May 2017 1:15 PM
Three people have been arrested and charged in relation to property and business thefts around the time of Cyclone Debbie.
Three people have been arrested and charged in relation to property and business thefts around the time of Cyclone Debbie. Trevor Veale

LOOTERS and thieves who took advantage of Whitsunday businesses affected by Cyclone Debbie have been arrested and charged for their crimes.

During and after the cyclone, which hit on March 28, a string of thefts were reported at a number of local businesses and properties.

Over the past week, detectives have conducted searches around the region which resulted in a number of stolen property items being seized.

Three people have so far been arrested and charged with a variety of offences including stealing by looting, receiving tainted property, possessing tainted property and fraud.

Banjos Bar and Bistro and Cherie Baby were just two of the many business affected.

These matters are now before the Proserpine Magistrates Court.

Police urged anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Topics:  cyclone debbie looters proserpine magistrates court whitsundays

