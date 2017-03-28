Cyclone Debbie ready for part two

AGAIN WE GO: Part two of severe tropical Cyclone Debbie has begun.

IT MAY have been short-lived, but Whitsunday residents enjoyed some calm after hours of battering winds while the eye of Cyclone Debbie crossed through Airlie Beach and surrounding areas.

As the eye moves away, residents brace for part two of Cyclone Debbie which remains a category 4 system with sustained winds near the centre of 175km/h and wind gusts to 250km/h.

As at 2pm, Debbie is forecast to move slowly southwest over the next 12 to 18 hours before moving to a more southerly track over inland Queensland. She is currently headed for Proserpine.

As the system moves inland, winds near the centre will weaken at a rapid rate.

Gales have picked up around the coast and islands between Cape Bowling Green and Sarina and these gales are expected to extend to remaining coastal and island areas between Townsville and St Lawrence as the day progresses.

Residents have been warned that heavy rain which has formed around the Central Coast and Whitsundays district could cause severe flash flooding with widespread daily rainfall totals of 150-250mm expected.

Those stuck in the second half of Cyclone Debbie are urged to stay calm and remain sheltered above expected water levels as the very destructive winds continue.