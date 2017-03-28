30°
News

Cyclone Debbie ready for part two

Inge Hansen | 28th Mar 2017 2:29 PM
AGAIN WE GO: Part two of severe tropical Cyclone Debbie has begun.
AGAIN WE GO: Part two of severe tropical Cyclone Debbie has begun. contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

IT MAY have been short-lived, but Whitsunday residents enjoyed some calm after hours of battering winds while the eye of Cyclone Debbie crossed through Airlie Beach and surrounding areas.

As the eye moves away, residents brace for part two of Cyclone Debbie which remains a category 4 system with sustained winds near the centre of 175km/h and wind gusts to 250km/h.

As at 2pm, Debbie is forecast to move slowly southwest over the next 12 to 18 hours before moving to a more southerly track over inland Queensland. She is currently headed for Proserpine.

As the system moves inland, winds near the centre will weaken at a rapid rate.

Gales have picked up around the coast and islands between Cape Bowling Green and Sarina and these gales are expected to extend to remaining coastal and island areas between Townsville and St Lawrence as the day progresses.

Residents have been warned that heavy rain which has formed around the Central Coast and Whitsundays district could cause severe flash flooding with widespread daily rainfall totals of 150-250mm expected.

Those stuck in the second half of Cyclone Debbie are urged to stay calm and remain sheltered above expected water levels as the very destructive winds continue.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  airlie beach natural catastrophe severe tropical cyclone debbie whitsundays

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Cyclone Debbie crosses Queensland coast

Cyclone Debbie crosses Queensland coast

CYCLONE Debbie has made landfall between Bowen and Airlie Beach, after smashing Hamilton Island.

Cyclone Debbie image gallery

Cyclone Debbie hits the Whitsundays, 1pm Tuesday March 28.

Cyclone Debbie wreaks havoc in the Whitsundays.

Yachtie takes refuge in mangroved creek

A yacht moored in Pioneer Bay bares the full brunt of Cyclone Debbie.

IAN Willett is no stranger to cyclones.

Residents venture outside as eye of Debbie offers reprieve

Cyclone Debbie hits the Whitsundays, 1pm Tuesday March 28.

Eye of TC Debbie offers reprieve.

Local Partners

TC Debbie still packing a punch but downgraded to Cat 3

Tropical Cyclone Debbie was down graded to a Catogory 3 at about 3pm, but its not over yet.

Cyclone Debbie image gallery

Cyclone Debbie hits the Whitsundays, 1pm Tuesday March 28.

Cyclone Debbie wreaks havoc in the Whitsundays.

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

CHOOSING LIFE: Emu Park veteran leads way out of PTSD

WINNING THE FIGHT: Andrea Josephs with her daughter Kyla (10) at the Emu Park Anzac Memorial ahead of her official Matilda Poppy launch this weekend.

Andrea Josephs will officially launch Matilda Poppy in new hometown

Married at First Sight's controversial groom laying low

MARRIED At First Sight groom Anthony is laying low as he cops national backlash after being portrayed as a “controlling” husband.

Seven, Nine’s crazy cyclone battle

Ruth Western ain't got time for Cyclone Debbie.

Reporters are battling fierce winds, and locals who won’t play ball.

MAFS bride shops around new love story

Nadia Stamp has put a price tag on her new man.

Nadia is shopping her $4000 new man ... and it’s not Anthony.

Amy Shark takes out top prize at Queensland Music Awards

Amy Shark won three Queensland Music Awards last night.

VIOLENT Soho, Dami Im and The Amity Affliction also honoured.

Kyle Sandilands declares war after dodgy editing

Shock jock Kyle Sandilands has issued a grim on-air warning

HEARTBREAK: M'boro farmer misses out on love on reality show

Susan Rawlings and Sean Hollands in a scene from Married At First Sight. Supplied by Channel 9.

Hearts were broken during Sunday's Married at First Sight episode.

MKR recap: The one where they actually get around to cooking

It’s amazing. They’re actually doing some cooking on this episode.

IT’S been nine weeks and the MKR teams shock us by actually cooking.

Truely Unique! Old Homebush Store

2577 Sarina-Homebush Road, Homebush 4740

House 5 3 4 $434,000

A true “property of significance”, the Old Homebush Store has long presided over the comings and goings in the heart of Homebush. Built in 1907, the original...

Think Big

10 Illalangi Estate Street, Mount Pleasant 4740

House 6 3 2 $545,000

Situated in a very private and peaceful estate in Mount Pleasant, this 6 bedrooms family home has many advantages for the growing family. Vast living areas flow...

$50,000 PRICE REDUCTION!!!

Lot 2 Shute Harbour Road, Flametree 4802

Residential Land Team Kerr is pleased to introduce Catalina Park - 4.4 hectares of ... $485,000

Team Kerr is pleased to introduce Catalina Park - 4.4 hectares of vacant land with a Development Approval for four superb lifestyle lots. The property is located...

Perfect Investment or first home

65 Manooka Drive, Cannonvale 4802

House 2 2 1 280,000

Set around a lush tropical pool - the Tranquile apartments offer owner occupiers and tenants alike a resort style lifestyle. With two and Three bedroom options...

Impressive Blue Gum Home, Needs a New Owner!!!

18 Blue Gum Street, Proserpine 4800

House 4 2 2 $359,000

Behind the impressive timber entry door lies a spacious haven, just waiting for the family to fill it with life! This home features four large bedrooms all...

Positioned Perfectly with Breathtaking Ocean and Island Views!

48 and 48A/5 Golden Orchid Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Unit 2 2 1 $345,000

Two units for the price of one, This dual key apartment is every investors dream! This light and airy apartment is the perfect location where you can enjoy...

Under Contrac - Price Reduction !!! Owner Says: I want this property SOLD

86/21 Shute Harbour Road, Cannonvale 4802

Unit 3 2 2 Under Contract

A change of plans sees the regrettable sale of this superb apartment, in the Baybreeze Complex. Ideal for an investment property or first home. These three...

Outstanding Riverfront Opportunity - Fully Furnished

706/20 River Street, Mackay 4740

Unit 3 2 2 $459,500

Value for money and a low maintenance lifestyle, without compromising on style. This beautifully appointed fully furnished, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom riverside unit...

SPACIOUS ACREAGE LIFESTYLE WITH HUGE SHED

39 Coakley Crt, Erakala 4740

House 4 2 14 Contact Agent

- Elevated 1 hectare property just 9km's from the Mackay City Centre - Spacious family home with 4 bedrooms, large office and 2 bathrooms - Spectacular kitchen and...

Great Starter

6 Laird Street, North Mackay 4740

House 3 1 1 $195,000

Don't miss this great opportunity to break into the Mackay property market with this well maintained lowset brick home conveniently located only minutes drive from...

Coffee king snaps up gym

Mooloolaba Healthworks site sells for $2.1million

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Oceanside commercial opportunity in Sunshine Coast hot spot

Adjoining Kings Beach redevelopment sites "one of a kind''

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

Buy into the heartbeat of the medical precinct

Birtinya beauty

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!