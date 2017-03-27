Cyclone Debbie takes aim at Whitsundays

CYCLONE Debbie has intensified to a severe category 3 system, with the Whitsundays now nearing the firing line as Debbie continues to show signs of moving further south.

An update from the Bureau of Meteorology at 11.08am this morning revealed there were sustained winds near the centre of 120km per hour with wind gusts to 165km per hour.

Debbie is expected to intensify as she continues to move west-southwest towards the Queensland coast today, with landfall forecast between Ayr and Cape Hillsborough, north of Mackay, on Tuesday morning.

The Whitsunday islands are now experiencing gales with destructive winds over 125km/h expected to develop about the exposed coast and islands between Cape Upstart and Mackay during the afternoon.

Destructive winds could extend further north along the coast to Townsville overnight and during Tuesday as well as to adjacent inland areas such as Collinsville.

The very destructive core of the cyclone is forecast to cross the coast between Townsville and Mackay on Tuesday morning at roughly 6-7am.

Wind gusts are expected to reach 240km/h near the centre of the system.

There is a high expectation of abnormally high tides to occur along the coast between Proserpine and Mackay on the high tides today.

An Emergency Alert has recently been issued for a storm surge from the Whitsunday Disaster Management Group.

Residents in Red, Orange and Yellow zones from Dingo Beach north to Cape Upstart including Bowen have been issued an evacuations notice.

RECCOMMENDED ACTION: