Cyclone Debbie's legacy hard to bear

STILL WAITING: Allana Van Niekerk on the porch of her Proserpine home.

IN MARCH, cyclonic winds physically tore the Whitsundays apart.

Five months on, Tropical Cyclone Debbie's legacy is taking an emotional toll on victims waging war with insurance companies, which are in no hurry to pay claims.

Jeff Boyle is a home owner in Proserpine struggling with scopes of works that don't allow for all the repairs needed.

He has had enough and in frustration this week painted a message on the side of his Marathon St property.

The message for QBE insurance painted on Jeff Boyle's Proserpine home is clear.

It reads: "QBE sucks.”

"I have had enough. They have been pathetic,” he said.

"The scope of works doesn't have everything in it. It didn't mention removing all the asbestos, the replacing of the switch board or the flooring or the walls.

"They are all extras (but) they should be in there and priced as extras.”

Mr Boyle said he received a scope of works to the value of $223,000 but an independent builder has quoted the repair at $320,000.

"They are trying to screw everyone down and pressure you into taking a lower payment than what it would cost to fix the house,” Mr Boyle said.

"You actually end up losing.”

Mr Boyle said he has got the run-around when phoning them and his calls get returned a week later.

"Their after-sales service is pathetic,” he said.

"There is no way we will be insuring with QBE again.”

The old three-bedroom Queenslander was being let by Mr Boyle's son and his family, who have been forced out and are living in a rental property that is too small.

"That black mould is in the walls, it's in the ceiling, it's in the floors, it's under the floors, it's everywhere,” Mr Boyle said.

"They (QBE) don't care and that is the problem.”

A QBE spokesperson said delays "can occur for several reasons including lack of available builders”.

The spokesperson denied QBE underestimated claimable damage.

"(But) of course errors and omissions can happen in quotes but whenever they are pointed out we look to quickly rectify and come to an agreement as soon as possible,” she said.

A Facebook group has popped up with a mission to provide "a place where Whitsunday residents currently navigating the insurance process post-Cyclone Debbie can vent, ask questions (and) offer advice”.

It has almost 400 members.

At the end of June insurance giant Suncorp stated it had finalised more than half its claims relating to damage sustained after Tropical Cyclone Debbie crossed the coast.

Five months on Suncorp said that figure increased to 66.5% at the end of July, with 6500 clams yet to be finalised.

Owner of the Gunna Go Caravan Park, Joy Sorensen, says her insurer has treated her 'poorly' in the wake of TC Debbie. Peter Carruthers

Many property owners are dealing with numerous visits from insurance assessors, building engineers and builders quoting for scopes of works.

On the front line and seeing the social effect of the delayed insurance pay-outs on the Whitsunday community is Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre executive officer Rebecca Woods.

"There is no time line for these insurance companies,” she said.

"What is my concern from a community point of view is the impact that this is having on everyone's day-to-day life,” she said.

"There are (life) issues that need to be addressed but we can't address them because the town is constantly being hindered by the insurance companies.”

Ms Woods said the frustrations of locking horns with insurance companies "rippled through the town”.

"Drugs and alcohol and domestic violence are unfortunately a reality in the community service sector,” she said.

"If we don't get our community on track it's only going to get worse.”

Ms Woods said in some cases claimants became so worn down by the process that in the end some accepted a cash settlement to end the battle with insurance companies.

Allana Van Niekerk is yet to receive an insurance payout from RACQ five months on from Cyclone Debbie. Peter Carruthers

Alana Van Niekerk's house on the Bruce Hwy north of Proserpine had a tree fall on the rear of the house and water come in through the roof, which then damaged the ceiling.

Five months later no claim has been finalised.

A report was made in relation to the claim by a building inspector from Sergon Building Consultants but was only partially complete.

"I asked why there was so much stuff missing off it and they sent me the complete 70-page report and basically they had gone through and said everything was pre-existing,” she said.

"The report was absolutely ridiculous.”

The damage to this shed belonging to Allana Van Niekerk has not been included in the scope of works. Peter Carruthers

"Everything is just getting handed around and different people are constantly being sent to look at the place and still nothing is getting done,” Ms Van Niekerk said.

"It leaves you so stressed it's not funny.”

RACQ Insurance spokesperson Kirsty Clinton said: "Outstanding claims are largely from homes that suffered serious damage in the cyclone, so it's expected that it would take some time for these homes to be completely rebuilt.”

SUPPORT MENOTRING ON HAND

A COMMUNITY meet and greet for sharing cyclone insurance experiences will run on Saturday, September 9 from noon to 2pm at the Reef Gateway Hotel in Cannonvale.

The meeting is put on by the Whitsunday Locals - Cyclone Debbie Insurance Claims Facebook group, with state and local government members invited to attend.

A free buffet lunch will be provided.

To RSVP, phone 49467850.

Free mentoring provided by the Queensland Government for cyclone- affected businesses will run in Airlie Beach on August 30 and Proserpine on August 31.

It aims to help any business owner affected by the cyclone., including staff management, business operations, finances for rebuilding and keeping customers.

Participants will receive a 60-minute meeting with volunteer mentors.

To register for the mentoring, phone 33335421.

RECOVERY GRANTS PROGRAM

Westpac are now accepting applications for the Natural Disaster Recovery Grants program where grants up to $10,000 are available to community groups working on recovery projects in Queensland regions impacted by Cyclone Debbie.

The program is accepting applications until 5pm, Friday September 15.

Whitsunday Coast and surrounding communities with postcodes 4799, 4800, 4801, 4802, 4803, 4804 and 4805 are eligible to apply.