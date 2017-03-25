30°
News

Cyclone evacuation 'very likely' for parts of Whitsundays

Dane Lillingstone | 25th Mar 2017 8:35 PM
Cyclone Debbie as it moves across the Coral Sea over the North Queensland coast.
Cyclone Debbie as it moves across the Coral Sea over the North Queensland coast. Weatherzone Forums

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE Whitsunday Disaster and Emergency Information site has declared that an evacuation of certain, low-lying and exposed parts of the Whitsundays is "very likely".

This is contrary to some people's interpretation of a television news report tonight that has sparked discussion across social media.

As a result some people believe Airlie Beach is going to be evacuated tomorrow but Council's disaster response Facebook page is more specific.

"Evacuation of the Whitsunday Red Zone is very likely and evacuation of the Orange and Yellow Zone is possible. People living in these zones should prepare to evacuate their premises no later then Sunday afternoon," a post on their Facebook page said.

Earlier today Mayor Andrew Willcox said that evacuations were a possibility and would be handled by police if required.

See the map below to establish which zone you are in.

 

Whitsunday Regional Council's evacuation map.
Whitsunday Regional Council's evacuation map. WRC

The latest Bureau of Meteorology update firmly places Proserpine, Airlie Beach and the Whitsunday Islands in the "warning zone" for gale winds in the next 24 hours.

Cyclone Debbie is currently still a category 1 but BoM reports that is still showing signs of development and will likely reach category 4 by the time it hits the North Queensland coast on Tuesday morning.

Gale force winds are expected to develop up and down the coast between Ayr and Mackay by Sunday afternoon or evening.

Destructive winds with gusts over 125 km/h are expected to develop between Lucinda and Mackay on Monday afternoon or evening.

The destructive core of the cyclone is expected to cross between Townsville and Proserpine on Tuesday morning, with BoM predicting it will "most likely" arrive as a category 4 cyclone with wind gusts up to 260 km/h.

Abnormally high tides are expected to occur between Lucinda and Mackay as the cyclone nears the coast. Large waves are also likely.

Heavy rain with the potential for flash flooding is is expected to develop in parts of the northern and central Queensland coast and adjacent inland areas on Sunday and continue through to Monday and Tuesday. Major river flooding is also a possibility with a Flood Watch in place for coastal catchments between Cairns and Gladstone.

 

The current movement of Cyclone Debbie as reported by BOM (8pm update).
The current movement of Cyclone Debbie as reported by BOM (8pm update). BOM

BoM is recommending that:

- People between Ayr and St Lawrence should immediately commence or continue preparations, especially securing boats and property.

- People between Cairns and Ayr should consider what action they will need to take if the cyclone threat increases.

- For cyclone preparedness and safety advice, visit Queensland's Disaster Management Services website (www.disaster.qld.gov.au)

- For emergency assistance call the State Emergency Service (SES) on 132 500 (for assistance with storm damage, rising flood water, fallen trees on buildings or roof damage)

 

The carpark at Centro shopping centre in Cannonvale had its coverings removed in preparation for Cyclone Debbie.
The carpark at Centro shopping centre in Cannonvale had its coverings removed in preparation for Cyclone Debbie. Dane Lillingstone

The next BOM update will be at 11pm tonight.

You can view which zone you are in here: whitsunday.qld.gov.au/522/Evacuation-Storm-Tide.

Whitsunday Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Cyclone evacuation 'very likely' for parts of Whitsundays

Cyclone evacuation 'very likely' for parts of Whitsundays

Evacuations for Whitsunday residents is a possibility as Cyclone Debbie intensifies.

Lace up your dancing shoes

MUSICALLY TALENTED: The Bushwackers will be one of many performers at Wintermoon.

The Wintermoon Festival is on its way

BREAKING: Whitsunday pilotage area to close tonight

Boats will need to be in by 6pm tonight.

Ports close as Cyclone Debbie nears the Whitsundays.

Tigerair cancels two flights, airport running as normal

TAKE OFF: Flights were cancelled at Whitsunday Coast Airport in January after heavy rain.

Flights still as normal for Whitsunday Coast Airport.

Local Partners

Cyclone evacuation 'very likely' for parts of Whitsundays

Evacuations for Whitsunday residents is a possibility as Cyclone Debbie intensifies.

Fight Night 6, fighter profile: Richie Robinson

STEPPING UP: Richie Robinson will make his MMA debut.

From fan to fighter, Robinson will make his debut at Fight Night.

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

CHOOSING LIFE: Emu Park veteran leads way out of PTSD

WINNING THE FIGHT: Andrea Josephs with her daughter Kyla (10) at the Emu Park Anzac Memorial ahead of her official Matilda Poppy launch this weekend.

Andrea Josephs will officially launch Matilda Poppy in new hometown

Lace up your dancing shoes

IT'S that time of year again where we welcome a number of festivals to the Whitsundays - and first to grace the region is Wintermoon Festival.

Beer in boot makes lasting impression at CMC Rocks

Country music star Tyler Farr posted this picture of himself drinking a 'booty' at the CMC Festival.

American country star Tyler Farr debuts at CMC Rocks

Our Caitlyn a No.1 hit at CMC Music Awards

RISING STAR: Caitlyn Shadbolt at the CMC Music Awards on the Gold Coast.

Caitlyn Shadbolt enjoys one of the most exciting weeks of her career

Steve ventures into the wild unknown on epic mission

Steve Backshall pictured along the Baliem River in a scene from Extreme River Challenge.

Wildlife presenter Steve Backshall tackles wild river challenge.

TV Insider: MKR has lost its recipe for success

My Kitchen Rules judges Colin Fassnidge and Pete Evans with guest judge Curtis Stone, right.

MKR needs a shake (up) of more than just the sauce bottle.

Travis Collins, Keith Urban win big at CMC Music Awards

Country music singer Travis Collins.

LEE Kernaghan also inducted into CMC Hall of Fame.

Disney boss reveals big details about the future of Star Wars

Felicity Jones in a scene from the official trailer for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

"Another decade and a half of Star Wars."

Under Contrac - Price Reduction !!! Owner Says: I want this property SOLD

86/21 Shute Harbour Road, Cannonvale 4802

Unit 3 2 2 Under Contract

A change of plans sees the regrettable sale of this superb apartment, in the Baybreeze Complex. Ideal for an investment property or first home. These three...

Impressive Blue Gum Home, Needs a New Owner!!!

18 Blue Gum Street, Proserpine 4800

House 4 2 2 $359,000

Behind the impressive timber entry door lies a spacious haven, just waiting for the family to fill it with life! This home features four large bedrooms all...

Outstanding Riverfront Opportunity - Fully Furnished

706/20 River Street, Mackay 4740

Unit 3 2 2 $459,500

Value for money and a low maintenance lifestyle, without compromising on style. This beautifully appointed fully furnished, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom riverside unit...

Positioned Perfectly with Breathtaking Ocean and Island Views!

48 and 48A/5 Golden Orchid Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Unit 2 2 1 $345,000

Two units for the price of one, This dual key apartment is every investors dream! This light and airy apartment is the perfect location where you can enjoy...

SPACIOUS ACREAGE LIFESTYLE WITH HUGE SHED

39 Coakley Crt, Erakala 4740

House 4 2 14 Contact Agent

- Elevated 1 hectare property just 9km's from the Mackay City Centre - Spacious family home with 4 bedrooms, large office and 2 bathrooms - Spectacular kitchen and...

Think Big

10 Illalangi Estate Street, Mount Pleasant 4740

House 6 3 2 $545,000

Situated in a very private and peaceful estate in Mount Pleasant, this 6 bedrooms family home has many advantages for the growing family. Vast living areas flow...

Great Starter

6 Laird Street, North Mackay 4740

House 3 1 1 $195,000

Don't miss this great opportunity to break into the Mackay property market with this well maintained lowset brick home conveniently located only minutes drive from...

Perfect Investment or first home

65 Manooka Drive, Cannonvale 4802

House 2 2 1 280,000

Set around a lush tropical pool - the Tranquile apartments offer owner occupiers and tenants alike a resort style lifestyle. With two and Three bedroom options...

UNDER CONTRACT- Over half an acre of flat and usable land

Lot 31 Botanica Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land What an opportunity to secure a flat and usable 2605sqm block only ... UNDER CONTRACT

What an opportunity to secure a flat and usable 2605sqm block only minutes away from all local ammenities. This block is located in the very popular Botanica...

UNDER OFFER- Incredible Life Style Property

1962 Crystalbrook Road, Crystal Brook 4800

House 4 2 5 UNDER OFFER

Sue Shaw has the pleasure in presenting this quality hidden gem to prospective buyers who particularly enjoy their own space and tranquility . Located 12 minutes...

Buy into the heartbeat of the medical precinct

Birtinya beauty

Launch of brand and opening of new office

Brett Graham, Tony Warland and Dan Smith celebrate the new Ray White office opening in Burnett St, Buderim.

Ray White celebrate expansion

An extraordinary offering

The talk of town

Location and lifestyle

426 Oceanic Drive South, Wurtulla.

When you want it all

Prominently positioned showroom, workshop on offer

Drive in to a high-profile Kunda Park commercial property

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!