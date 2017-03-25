Cyclone evacuation 'very likely' for parts of Whitsundays

Cyclone Debbie as it moves across the Coral Sea over the North Queensland coast.

THE Whitsunday Disaster and Emergency Information site has declared that an evacuation of certain, low-lying and exposed parts of the Whitsundays is "very likely".

This is contrary to some people's interpretation of a television news report tonight that has sparked discussion across social media.

As a result some people believe Airlie Beach is going to be evacuated tomorrow but Council's disaster response Facebook page is more specific.

"Evacuation of the Whitsunday Red Zone is very likely and evacuation of the Orange and Yellow Zone is possible. People living in these zones should prepare to evacuate their premises no later then Sunday afternoon," a post on their Facebook page said.

Earlier today Mayor Andrew Willcox said that evacuations were a possibility and would be handled by police if required.

See the map below to establish which zone you are in.

Whitsunday Regional Council's evacuation map. WRC

The latest Bureau of Meteorology update firmly places Proserpine, Airlie Beach and the Whitsunday Islands in the "warning zone" for gale winds in the next 24 hours.

Cyclone Debbie is currently still a category 1 but BoM reports that is still showing signs of development and will likely reach category 4 by the time it hits the North Queensland coast on Tuesday morning.

Gale force winds are expected to develop up and down the coast between Ayr and Mackay by Sunday afternoon or evening.

Destructive winds with gusts over 125 km/h are expected to develop between Lucinda and Mackay on Monday afternoon or evening.

The destructive core of the cyclone is expected to cross between Townsville and Proserpine on Tuesday morning, with BoM predicting it will "most likely" arrive as a category 4 cyclone with wind gusts up to 260 km/h.

Abnormally high tides are expected to occur between Lucinda and Mackay as the cyclone nears the coast. Large waves are also likely.

Heavy rain with the potential for flash flooding is is expected to develop in parts of the northern and central Queensland coast and adjacent inland areas on Sunday and continue through to Monday and Tuesday. Major river flooding is also a possibility with a Flood Watch in place for coastal catchments between Cairns and Gladstone.

The current movement of Cyclone Debbie as reported by BOM (8pm update). BOM

BoM is recommending that:

- People between Ayr and St Lawrence should immediately commence or continue preparations, especially securing boats and property.

- People between Cairns and Ayr should consider what action they will need to take if the cyclone threat increases.

- For cyclone preparedness and safety advice, visit Queensland's Disaster Management Services website (www.disaster.qld.gov.au)

- For emergency assistance call the State Emergency Service (SES) on 132 500 (for assistance with storm damage, rising flood water, fallen trees on buildings or roof damage)

The carpark at Centro shopping centre in Cannonvale had its coverings removed in preparation for Cyclone Debbie. Dane Lillingstone

The next BOM update will be at 11pm tonight.

You can view which zone you are in here: whitsunday.qld.gov.au/522/Evacuation-Storm-Tide.