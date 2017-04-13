Cyclone party sees community come together

PARTY TIME: Crowds were out in force, including the Easter Bunny, for the Reef Gateway's Cyclone Recovery Party on Friday afternoon.

IF THEY wanted to life the spirits of the community - they've gone above and beyond.

More than a 1000 people packed the car park of the Reef Gateway Hotel for their Cyclone Recovery Party this afternoon and it's not over yet.

Reef Gateway marketing manager Mark Wilkins said it had a very successful day.

"It's good to see everyone enjoying themselves and it's good to see a lot of families turn up as well. There's a lot of kids here which is great,” he said.

"The whole thing has been fantastic.

"We definitely have a 1000 in the carpark alone and I don't know how many are inside. We're pretty much at capacity.”

A big crowd turned out to the Reef Gateway Hotel Cyclone Recovery Party on Friday afternoon. Dane Lillingstone

There were people everywhere in the Reef Gateway car park with jumping castles, drinks flowing, and of course, the Easter Bunny.

Mr Wilkins said they'd managed to pull it off, despite having little time to plan the big event.

"We've had some really good support from the community,” he said.

"This is nice to actually give back to the community. It was a lot of effort and expense and it was last minute to throw together and it's come together pretty well.”

The party is not over yet with a live band in the public bar and the celebration expected to go well into the night.