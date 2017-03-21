News

Cyclone unlikely amid Coral Sea low pressure system

Jacob Wilson | 21st Mar 2017 3:35 PM
There is an 80-90% chance of showers in the Whitsundays from Thursday to the weekend.
There is an 80-90% chance of showers in the Whitsundays from Thursday to the weekend. Sharon Smallwood

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

IT'S too early to predict whether a tropical low pressure system in the Coral Sea will develop into a cyclone, forecasters say.

The low pressure system south-east of Papua New Guinea is expected to develop over the next few days and drift south-west.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Rick Threlfall said people should be prepared despite only a 20% chance of the system intensifying into a cyclone by early next week.

"We are well into cyclone season now and people need to look at forecasts and keep cyclone plans in place as they are difficult to forecast," he said.

Pre-season forecasts predicted an 'above average' 2016-17 cyclone season.

Mr Threlfall conceded the cyclone season had been less active than predicted.

"It has been a lot quieter than expected and people are scratching their heads and wondering why it played out that way with La Nina like conditions around," he said.

"So many things go into forming cyclones that there is probably some other aspect behind it that would stop cyclones from forming."

In the meantime, the Whitsunday region is expected to be in for substantial rainfall for the rest of the week with an 80-90% chance of showers every day from Thursday through to Saturday and "possibly Sunday".

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  bureau of meteorology coral sea cyclone low pressure system whitsundays

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Cyclone unlikely amid Coral Sea low pressure system

Cyclone unlikely amid Coral Sea low pressure system

People are encouraged to be cyclone ready in light of a low pressure system developing on the Coral Sea.

Strathdickie shed targeted for theft

A fridge and ride-on lawn mower battery were stolen from a Strathdickie shed.

A ride-on lawn mower and fridge were stolen from a Strathdickie shed

Whitsunday Tour de Cure crusaders need your help to reach target

BAD CRASH: Shona Russell (right) visits Janelle 'Woody' Eastwood at the Proserpine Hospital on Friday.

Whitsunday Tour de Cure crusaders need your help to reach target

Cootharinga coming to answer NDIS questions

STAY INFORMED: Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre executive officer Rebecca Woods calls for the community to get involved with the Cootharinga information session on Tuesday.

NDIS information sessions will be held in the region tomorrow.

Local Partners

Cyclone unlikely amid Coral Sea low pressure system

People are encouraged to be cyclone ready in light of a low pressure system developing on the Coral Sea.

Thousands of dollars of damage to Bowen High School

Two louvres and 20 classroom windows were smashed at Bowen High school last night.

Two louvres and 20 windows have been smashed at a Bowen High School.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

CHOOSING LIFE: Emu Park veteran leads way out of PTSD

WINNING THE FIGHT: Andrea Josephs with her daughter Kyla (10) at the Emu Park Anzac Memorial ahead of her official Matilda Poppy launch this weekend.

Andrea Josephs will officially launch Matilda Poppy in new hometown

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

Josh acts like My Kitchen Rules' biggest jerk

JOSH Meeuwissen’s latest outburst, which saw his wife refused to stand next to him, cements him as the biggest jerk in My Kitchen Rules’ history.

The long goodbye: Oblivious MAFS groom is finally dumped

Michelle delivers her slow and painful breakup speech to Jesse.

WIFE dumps her unsuspecting husband with a slow and painful speech.

Lesbian Power Ranger makes history

The original Power Rangers

Power Rangers to feature openly gay superhero in industry first

Married at First Sight twins 'at war' over 'husband'

Perth twin sisters Sharon and Michelle Marsh fail out over the Snapchat fight in the latest episode of Married at First Sight.

“Don’t get weird about the Nick thing."

The Bachelor led to ‘drinking problems’

The Bachelor contestant Lana Jeavons-Fellows.

Former contestant has told how she turned to partying after the show

Triple J's One Night Stand coming to Mount Isa

Concert goers enjoy music at Triple J's One Night Stand in Geraldton in 2016.

YOUTH radio station's free, all-ages concert coming to regional Qld.

Toowoomba filmmaker's big win at Miami film festival

BIG WIN: Director Iain Fulton filming a scene from his award-winning film Velvet Boulevard.

A filmmaker's university project won an award at a Miami festival

Galbraith Park Estate Stage 5B - Coming Soon

Stage 5B Galbraith Park Estate, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land The new and exciting stage 5B Galbraith Park Estate is now in ... $225,000 ...

The new and exciting stage 5B Galbraith Park Estate is now in construction and this limited land release of only 10 allotments is expected to sell fast. The land...

Mount Jukes Hobby Farm

101 Andrew Fordyce Road, Mount Jukes 4740

Rural 5 2 5 $495,000

- Picturesque and Productive 10 acres - Two solid block dwellings built in 1982 - Private main house offers four bedrooms and one bathroom - Nearby flat boasts...

Happy Ever After Begins Here!

4 Skye Court, Beaconsfield 4740

House 3 2 2 $355,000

- Immaculately presented one owner home built in 1998 - Good layout with two separate living areas - Three bedrooms and two bathrooms - Spacious master bedroom...

Great Buy in Bakers Creek

5 Jorgensen Street, Bakers Creek 4740

House 3 1 1 Auction

- 3 bedroom / 1 bathroom highset home. Approximately 40 years old. - All bedrooms with ceiling fans & built-ins. Open plan lounge / dining. - Downstairs has...

Charming Queenslander on 2.138 Hectares

16 Mia Mia Street, Pinnacle 4741

Rural 4 1 Auction

- 4 bedroom /1 bathroom lowset Queenslander built in 1998. - Decking around 3 sides of the house and timber floors throughout. - Approximately 2.138ha block.

A Classic Contemporary Home

17 Vailala Rise, Rural View 4740

House 4 3 2 Contact Agent

This fully air-conditioned home boasts superb Island and Ocean views from its prized location. Wonderfully spacious, this home provides a ready-made lifestyle...

Perfect Investment or first home

65 Manooka Drive, Cannonvale 4802

House 2 2 1 280,000

Set around a lush tropical pool - the Tranquile apartments offer owner occupiers and tenants alike a resort style lifestyle. With two and Three bedroom options...

What Would You Do With Views Like These?

Lot 17 Panoramic Drive, Sarina 4737

Residential Land 0 0 $280,000

Sitting high and dry this large block with Ocean Views is one of the last available in Stage 1 of Oceanview Estate. With quality homes already established on many...

Airlie Beach sea view home with the Wow Factor

13 Cumberland Court, Airlie Beach 4802

House 4 3 2 Buyers above...

Architecturally designed to maximise the views of the ocean and the valley 13 Cumberland Court is stunning in every detail, from it's vaulted 3m ceilings to the...

OCEANVIEW ESTATE - Large Lifestyle Block

48/126 Moonlight Drive, Sarina 4737

Residential Land 0 0 $205,000

You no longer need to live in your neighbours pocket. At Oceanview Estate the blocks are large enough to offer the space you crave. Big enough to build the house...

Coast home luring interstate buyers sold

PRIZED POSITION: Blue clip location, peaceful surroundings, spacious living with swimming pool, tennis court on 4562sq m

The property was described as a 'Queenslander with Hamptons style'

Stylish Coast home lures buyers from four states

PRIZED POSITION: The six-bedroom house with swimming pool and floodlit tennis court is on 4562sq m.

Expansive property boasts serious space

Time to buy: Rockhampton the most affordable in Queensland

Capricorn Coast continues to drawn in buyers

Coast's future clad in activewear, driven by youth

KEY: The planned SunCentral development for the Maroochydore CBD.

Bernard Salt paints picture of Coast's future and it's lycra-clad

Dirty nappies, food: Tenants from hell trash home

DISGUSTED: Home owner Tannyth Shackell looks on at the Dirty Nappies, rubbish and food scraps left behind by tenants in her Gatton rental property.

Home owners disgusted by tenants' actions

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!