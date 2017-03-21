Cyclone unlikely amid Coral Sea low pressure system

There is an 80-90% chance of showers in the Whitsundays from Thursday to the weekend.

IT'S too early to predict whether a tropical low pressure system in the Coral Sea will develop into a cyclone, forecasters say.

The low pressure system south-east of Papua New Guinea is expected to develop over the next few days and drift south-west.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Rick Threlfall said people should be prepared despite only a 20% chance of the system intensifying into a cyclone by early next week.

"We are well into cyclone season now and people need to look at forecasts and keep cyclone plans in place as they are difficult to forecast," he said.

Pre-season forecasts predicted an 'above average' 2016-17 cyclone season.

Mr Threlfall conceded the cyclone season had been less active than predicted.

"It has been a lot quieter than expected and people are scratching their heads and wondering why it played out that way with La Nina like conditions around," he said.

"So many things go into forming cyclones that there is probably some other aspect behind it that would stop cyclones from forming."

In the meantime, the Whitsunday region is expected to be in for substantial rainfall for the rest of the week with an 80-90% chance of showers every day from Thursday through to Saturday and "possibly Sunday".