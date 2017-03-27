30°
TC DEBBIE: Monster barrels in

Campbell Gellie
Emily Smith
and | 23rd Mar 2017 3:55 PM Updated: 27th Mar 2017 5:22 AM

WHAT WE KNOW

  • TC Debbie has formed in the Coral Sea and is expected to intensify to a Category 4 by crossing
  • A 'Watch Zone' has been issued for Cairns to Ayr
  • A 'Warning Zone' is in place for Ayr to St Lawrence, including the Mackay and Whitsunday regions
  • Mackay is expected to get the worst of the rainfall
  • Thousands have been evacuated
  • The Bureau has labelled Debbie the most significant cyclone to hit Queensland since Category 5 Cyclone Yasi in 2011

LATEST

THOUSANDS have been ordered to evacuate as Tropical Cyclone Debbie barrels towards the north Queensland coast, bringing 280km/h winds, flooding rain and a 4m tidal surge in parts.

Residents in low-lying areas in Bowen, Proserpine and Airlie Beach were ordered to evacuate their homes with the monster storm due to intensify into a "very destructive" Category 4 system hitting a 300km stretch of coast on Tuesday at 6am.

As of 11pm on Sunday night it remained a Category 2 system, located about 415km northeast of Townsville, but the Bureau of Meteorology expected it to intensify into a category 3 system early on Monday morning.

EVACUATION MAPS FOR TOWNSVILLE, BURDEKIN, WHITSUNDAY AND MACKAY LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREAS

 

It is expected to continue on a similar track and intensify before making landfall between Rollingstone and Proserpine on Tuesday morning.

 

The Bureau has labelled Debbie the most significant cyclone to hit Queensland since Category 5 Cyclone Yasi in 2011.

LISTEN: Weather will get worse quickly

While he noted conditions remained relatively mild at the moment around the Mackay coast, he urged residents "not to let that fool you".

Currently, Tropical Cyclone Debbie is a category two system with wind speeds of 110kmh and gusts up to 155kmh about 475km east of Townsville.

But already, gusts had reached 69kmh at Mackay.

MORE FROM Sky News Weather meteorologist Tristan Meyers HERE.

"We're going to see gales develop - gales are wind gusts over 90kmh - they're going to develop this afternoon (Sunday) and into this evening, we're already starting to see those," Mr Meyers said.

"In addition to that we'll also see heavy rain and showers, (and) potentially embedded storms develop around that entire region into tonight."

Latest from BOM

DESTRUCTIVE winds with gusts over 125 km/h may develop about the exposed coast and islands between Ayr and Mackay during Monday morning, before extending further northwest to Lucinda by the evening.

That's according to the latest data from the Bureau of Meteorology which shows Cyclone Debbie now 450km east northeast of Townsville and 340km east northeast of Bowen.

It has travelled just 25km since BOM's previous update at 2pm.

Tropical cyclone Debbie has adopted a general west-southwest track towards the north Queensland coast and is currently forecast to intensify into a category 3 system this evening.

Tropical cyclone Debbie is likely continue on a similar track and intensify further prior to making landfall between Rollingstone and Proserpine on Tuesday morning.

"Gales are expected to develop about the exposed coast and islands between Ayr and Mackay during this evening, and could extend to remaining areas between Lucinda and St Lawrence during Monday," the update reads.

"Gales could extend further north to coastal areas between Innisfail and Lucinda during Monday evening or Tuesday morning, as well as further inland to Charters Towers and Mount Coolon.

"The very destructive core of Tropical Cyclone Debbie is currently expected to cross the coast between Rollingstone and Proserpine on Tuesday morning, most likely as a Category 4 tropical cyclone, with wind gusts up to 260 km/h near the centre."

BOM predicts unusual high tides on Monday as the cyclone approaches from Proserpine to Mackay. 

Mackay regions at highest risk of storm tide flooding and evacuation.
Mackay regions at highest risk of storm tide flooding and evacuation.

"The sea is likely to rise steadily up to a level well above the normal tide, with damaging waves and flooding of some low-lying areas close to the shoreline as the cyclone approaches the coast on Tuesday. 

"Large waves may also develop along the beachfront.  "People living in areas likely to  be affected by this flooding should take measures to protect their property as much as possible and be prepared to follow instructions regarding evacuation of the area if advised to do so by the authorities.

"Widespread daily rainfall totals of 200 mm, with isolated falls of 400 mm, is also likely to lead to major river flooding over a broad area next week, and a Flood Watch is current for coastal catchments between Cardwell and Gladstone, extending inland to the eastern Gulf River catchments."

The next update is expected at 8pm.

EARLIER 2.15pm Sunday: 

MACKAY is now right on the edge Bureau of Meteorology's forecast track range for Cyclone Debbie.

The Category 2 cyclone has continued to track south west as it was forecast on Friday morning to hit land between Townsville and Cairns.

BOM now predicts it will be a Category 4 severe cyclone when it hits land between Rollingstone and Proserpine.

Latest tracking information
Latest tracking information

The latest update released at 2pm today shows that it is currently has winds of 110kmhr with wind gusts of 110kmhr.
It is now 475km east northeast of Townsville and 370 km northeast of Bowen.

"Tropical Cyclone Debbie is likely to continue on a similar track and intensify further prior to making landfall between Rollingstone and Proserpine on Tuesday morning:, BOM forecasts.

"Gales are expected to develop about the exposed coasts and islands between Ayr and Mackay during this afternoon or evening, and could extend further to St Lawrence tonight.

"The very destructive core of Tropical Cyclone Debbie is currently expected to cross the coast between Townsville and Proserpine on Tuesday morning, most likely as a Category 4 tropical cyclone, with wind gusts up to 260kmhr near the centre."

UPDATE 1.40pm Sunday: 

RADAR images at the Bureau of Meteorology show catchments feeding the Pioneer River are expected to receive a deluge.

 

New radar images from BOM suggest large areas of the Pioneer catchment are expecting more than 400mm over the next eight days.

 

But most of it is expected to fall over the next few days as Cyclone Debbie steams through Central and north Queensland.

BOM rain forecast
BOM rain forecast

Every river catchment from Cairns to Gladstone has been placed on "Flood Watch". 

BOM hydrologists are currently briefing authorities and emergency personnel, and reviewing forecasts for floods, but are expected to release their latest flood information at about 12.30pm.

EARLIER 11.30am Sunday: 

GALE force winds are forecast to hit the Mackay region this afternoon as Cyclone Debbie heads closer to the coast.

Bureau of Meteorology's Andrea Peace said the destructive winds are expected to be hit the region from Ayr to Mackay this afternoon and evening.

The system is continuing to track west southwest with the system expected to cross the coast between Ayr and Bowen now.

Cyclone Debbie is expected to intensify into a category three tonight.

The warning zone extends from Ayr to St Lawrence, including Bowen, Mackay, and the Whitsunday Islands.

The watch zone includes remaining coastal areas from Cairns to Ayr.

Worryingly, after more than 120mm fell in the region on Thursday, river catchments are already full and there is a severe flash flooding warning issued for tonight.

These warnings are also relevant for Eastern Gulf River areas.

People in low lying areas and remote region towns are being told to prepare to evacuate.

Cyclone Debbie has sustained winds in the centre of 100kmhr and wind gusts of 140kmhr.

When it hits land it is expected to have winds of up to 260kmhr. 

UPDATE 8.30am Sunday

THE size of Cyclone Debbie's eye is still unknown with meteorologists expecting satellite images to reveal its scope this afternoon. The latest forecast, released at 7.52am, shows the cyclone still tracking towards Ayr.

It is expected to intensify into a category four system by 7pm Monday.

Bureau of Meteorology's Adam Blazak said he was expecting it to cross slightly earlier.

"We are going for a 10am crossing on Tuesday morning still as a category four," he said. "We should be able to see the eye by this afternoon on the satellite picture."

Mr Blazak said wind speeds of up to 200km/h were forecast with gusts to reach more than 150km/h.

"We're expecting extended periods without power," he said. "There will be large flying debris. Caravans don't stand a chance."

Mr Blazak said while a category five storm hadn't been predicted, the Bureau couldn't rule it out.

"Mackay can expect the most of the rainfall."

UPDATE 6.40AM Sunday

Tropical cyclone Debbie is expected to intensify into a category 3 system Sunday.

The system is expected to adopt a steady west-southwest track later Sunday morning and intensify into a category 3 system by the afternoon. Tropical cyclone Debbie is likely to intensify further prior to making landfall between Townsville and Proserpine Tuesday morning.

DELUGE: Forecaster BSCH shows larges swathes of Central Queensland, including catchments which feed the Fitzroy River, are expecting a downpour over the next eight days.
DELUGE: Forecaster BSCH shows larges swathes of Central Queensland, including catchments which feed the Fitzroy River, are expecting a downpour over the next eight days.

UPDATE 8PM: The latest forecast for Tropical Cyclone Debbie has the system making landfall further south along the coast, heading directly for Ayr.

Models are pointing to an increasingly strong chance that the cyclone to reach Category 4 status by the time it reaches the region, with the cyclone set to start making its way southwest as the night goes on.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Michael Paech said there had been minor changes since the 5pm forecast but the final destination of the cyclone was still being determined.

"We are still forecasting for around Ayr with a Category 4 cyclone so you will see an eye and around there very destructive winds," he said.

"An important message to get out there is the difference between the warning and the watch zones because there's been some confusion.

"The current warning zones (Ayr, Bowen, Mackay and Whitsunday Islands) are where we are expecting gales within 24 hours.

"For Townsville, as a watch zone, it's likely you see gales sometime Sunday but at the moment that doesn't look like it will be within that time period."

UPDATE 5.50pm SATURDAY:

Tropical Cyclone Debbie is now expected to cross the coastline as a category four cyclone between Proserpine and Townsville on Tuesday morning.

Gusts up to 260km an hour will be expected at its centre.

The Saturday afternoon update from the Bureau said it remains a category one cyclone currently, but is continuing to show signs of development.

The system has been relatively slow moving during today, but is expected to adopt a steady west-southwest track in the next few hours.

This general west-southwesterly motion is expected to continue for the next few days, bringing the cyclone towards and eventually onto the north Queensland coast.

Conditions are expected to favour the continued intensification of the cyclone as it approaches the coast over the weekend and into early next week

UPDATE 11.20am SATURDAY:

The Saturday morning update from the Bureau has confirmed the tropical low over the central Coral Sea has developed into Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

The system has been moving slowly southwards overnight, but has recently shown signs of shifting onto a west-southwest track. This general west-southwesterly motion is expected to continue for the next few days, bringing the cyclone towards the north Queensland coast.

The cyclone is expected to continue to intensify as it approaches the coast over the weekend and into early next week.

Intensity: category 1, sustained winds near the centre of 65 kilometres per hour with wind gusts to 95 kilometres

UPDATE: According to a late-night update from the Bureau of Meteorology, Cyclone Debbie has been upgraded and is expected to cross the coast as a Category 4 intensity system. 

Debbie is set to be the most powerful cyclone to hit Queensland in two years, with residents preparing for winds of up to 224km/h, according to the Courier Mail. 

BOM expects Debbie to reach the coastline somewhere between Proserpine and Townsville some time around 10pm on Monday. 

BOM

Coral Sea tropical low expected to turn west and intensify during Saturday.

NORTH Queensland is staring directly down the eye of a Category 3 or 4 cyclone forecast to hit the coast early in the week.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology's tracking map late Friday, the tropical low was expected to turn into Category 1 Cyclone Debbie early Saturday morning before intensifying. It is forecast to start adopting a more westerly track, towards the coast.

Bureau of Meteorology Queensland meteorologist Michael Paech said some models were showing the cyclone tracking directly towards Townsville.

"I need to highlight the uncertainty but one of the latest models shows it going right over the top of Townsville," he said.

Cyclone Debbie
Cyclone Debbie

"The latest tracking map has slowed it - it's looking at this stage to hit Monday or maybe early Tuesday," he said.

"The longer it spends over water, there's a greater chance for intensification.

"There is a possibility that it will hit south of Townsville."

Areas affected:

Warning zone: None.

Watch zone: Cape Tribulation to St Lawrence including Cairns, Townsville, Mackay, and the Whitsunday Islands.

Cancelled zones: None.

Details of Tropical Low at 10:00 pm AEST:

Intensity: tropical low, sustained winds near the centre of 45 kilometres per hour with wind gusts to 85 kilometres per hour.
Location: within 45 kilometres of 16.9 degrees South, 151.9 degrees East , 650 kilometres east of Cairns and 600 kilometres east northeast of Townsville .
Movement: slow moving .

The tropical low has moved south-southeast during today and has slowly continued to develop. On Saturday, the low is expected to develop into a tropical cyclone and adopt a west-southwest track, bringing it towards the north Queensland coast. Conditions are expected to favour the continued intensification of the system as it approaches the coast over the weekend and early next week.

Hazards:

GALES are not expected along the coast in the next 24 hours.

However, given the expected intensification of the low and the forecast track towards the coast, coastal and island communities between Cape Tribulation and St Lawrence, including the Whitsunday Islands, may begin to be affected by this expected tropical cyclone from Sunday morning.

Recommended Action:

People between Cape Tribulation and St Lawrence should consider what action they will need to take if the cyclone threat increases.
- Information is available from your local government
- For cyclone preparedness and safety advice, visit Queensland's Disaster Management
Services website (www.disaster.qld.gov.au)
- For emergency assistance call the Queensland State Emergency Service (SES) on
132 500 (for assistance with storm damage, rising flood water, fallen trees on buildings
or roof damage).

Details:

  Time (AEST) Intensity Category Latitude
(decimal deg.)		 Longitude
(decimal deg.)		 Estimated Position
Accuracy (km)
0hr 10 pm March 24 tropical low 16.9S 151.9E 45
+6hr 4 am March 25 tropical low 17.3S 151.9E 60
+12hr 10 am March 25 1 17.4S 151.8E 80
+18hr 4 pm March 25 1 17.6S 151.7E 105
+24hr 10 pm March 25 2 17.6S 151.6E 130
+36hr 10 am March 26 2 18.0S 151.0E 165
+48hr 10 pm March 26 3 18.3S 150.3E 200
+60hr 10 am March 27 3 18.8S 149.3E 235
+72hr 10 pm March 27 4 19.0S 148.2E 270

 

UPDATE: 6.30pm Friday: CYCLONE watch has been extended to Central Queensland town of St Lawrence as tropical low intensifies off the coast.

The chances of a cyclone forming in the Coral Sea has been upgraded to HIGH for Sunday. Photo: Oz Cyclone Chasers
The chances of a cyclone forming in the Coral Sea has been upgraded to HIGH for Sunday. Photo: Oz Cyclone Chasers

Communities between Cape Tribulation and St Lawrence, including the Whitsunday Islands, may begin to be affected by this expected tropical cyclone during Saturday evening or Sunday morning. 

People between Cape Tribulation and St Lawrence should consider what action they will need to take if the cyclone threat increases.

LATEST: THE BUREAU of Meteorology have issued their first official warning as Cyclone Debbie continues to form off the Queensland coast. 

Just after 12.30pm, BOM issued Tropical Cyclone Advice Number 1 warning a tropical low in the Coral Sea should develop into a tropical cyclone and move west towards the coast over the weekend. It is expected to form 

While no 'warning zone' has been issued, BOM say the 'watch zone' is from Cape Tribulation to Proserpine, including the Whitsundays. 

 

 

BOM says the tropical low has been showing signs of strengthening and has been moving towards the south. 

"During Saturday the low is expected to develop into a tropical cyclone and adopt a track towards the west, bringing it towards the north Queensland coast," BOM forecasters predict. 

"Conditions are expected to favour the continued intensification of the system as it approaches the coast over the weekend." 

BOM says coastal communities could be affected by the cyclone as early as tomorrow. 

"However, given the expected intensification of the low and the forecast track towards the coast, coastal and island communities between Cape Tribulation and Proserpine, including the Whitsunday Islands, may be affected by this expected tropical cyclone during Saturday evening or Sunday morning," forecasters say. 

DETAILS OF TROPICAL LOW

Intensity: Tropical Low, sustained winds near the centre of 45 kilometres per hour with wind gusts to 85 kilometres per hour.

Location: Within 110 kilometres of 16.1 degrees South 151.4 degrees East, estimated to be 610 kilometres east of Cairns and 600 kilometres northeast of Townsville.

Movement: South at 15 kilometres per hour.

HAZARDS

Gales are not expected along the coast in the next 24 hours.

RECOMMENDED ACTION

People between Cape Tribulation and Proserpine should consider what action they will need to take if the cyclone threat increases.

- Information is available from your local government

- For cyclone preparedness and safety advice, visit Queensland's Disaster Management

Services website (www.disaster.qld.gov.au)

- For emergency assistance call the Queensland State Emergency Service (SES) on

132 500 (for assistance with storm damage, rising flood water, fallen trees on buildings

or roof damage).

The next BOM Tropical Cyclone update will be issued by 5pm.

 

Initial

THE Bureau of Meteorology has upgraded the chances of a cyclone forming in the Coral Sea on Sunday to HIGH.

The Bureau's likelihood of a tropical cyclone for the eastern region developing are:

Friday: Low

Saturday: Moderate

Sunday: High

 

 

"A tropical low pressure system is located southeast of the Papua New Guinea mainland. It is forecast to drift southward for the next 24 to 36 hours, before turning more westward towards the tropical Queensland coast late Friday or on Saturday," the latest BoM tropical cyclone outlook reads.

"Conditions are favourable for this system to develop, and the probability of it forming into a tropical cyclone will steadily increase into the weekend.

"This system is likely to make landfall on the north tropical Queensland coast early next week."

Mackay Regional Council has posted on its Facebook page, advising residents to be prepared.

"A tropical low off north Queensland has a high chance of developing into a cyclone and making landfall by early next week, the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) says," the council posted.

To be ready for an emergency visit www.mackay.qld.gov.au/emergency

If the cyclone forms, it will be named Cyclone Debbie, with TC Caleb already forming Thursday afternoon off the WA coast.

 

 

What the other weather watchers are saying...

Oz Cyclone Chasers spoke about a "EURO Model" earlier today, showing a "powerful tropical cyclone" heading for North Queensland on Monday.

"It's been a long time since we have seen so much consistency from the model, however its hard to not take BIG notice when its consistently bringing a Category 3-4 Tropical Cyclone into populated areas of Northern Queensland," they wrote on Facebook.

"If the models continue to bring the system onto the coastline by the weekend, expect Cyclone Watches to be issued as early as possibly Saturday, with Tropical Cyclone Warnings even possible by Sunday."

They spoke about a possible landfall location to be around Townsville.

If it does form, it's likely to be named Caleb or Debbie.

 

Water building up at Four Ways- corner of Bridge and Nebo road.
Water building up at Four Ways- corner of Bridge and Nebo road.

Higgins Storm Chasing earlier today wrote about the low developing into a tropical low or cylone.

"During Saturday there is a 50% moderate risk and on Sunday a 75% high risk chance for the system to further develop into a tropical cyclone," they said.

"A world leading high resolution computer model suggests the potential cyclone may undergo a period of rapid intensification during Sunday and early Monday just prior to possible landfall. This rapid intensification would be due to the system encountering a very favourable environment of 30 degree sea surface temperatures and very low vertical wind shear.

"Given this forecast data scenario, a severe category 3 cyclone with very destructive wind gusts between 165km hr and 224km hr would be possible."

Higgins said there was still some uncertainty though around exact strength, timing and crossing of the system.

"People along the North Queensland Coast between Cairns and Mackay including the adjacent inland at this stage should closely monitor further forecasts and updates," they wrote.

"Our forecast confidence is extremely high (90%) for a minimum of tropical low development and coastal crossing in North Queensland with strong winds, heavy rain and possible flooding.

"This heavy rain and possible flooding would also extend through northern inland parts early next week."

Mackay Daily Mercury

Topics:  bureau of meteorology coral sea cyclone editors picks mackay weather tropical cyclone weather

LIVE CYCLONE TRACKER: Thousands ordered to evacuate as TC Debbie barrels towards the coast, bringing 280km/h winds, flooding rain and a 4m tidal surge.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!