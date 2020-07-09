D-Day for trapped tower residents

Police and healthcare workers outside one of the locked down towers in Flemington, Victoria. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Andrew Henshaw

Police and healthcare workers outside one of the locked down towers in Flemington, Victoria. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Andrew Henshaw

While all 3000 residents of Melbourne's locked down public housing towers have now been tested for COVID-19, those inside still don't know when they'll be able to leave the towers.

All residents in Melbourne's nine public housing towers in Flemington and North Melbourne have now been tested for COVID-19, the Victorian Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) said on Wednesday night.

But the Department said residents will need to stay inside their homes until the state government has developed a plan to manage the cases in the towers.

"The testing will be completed tonight. We will have those results by tomorrow and will let you know what they mean for you," the DHHS said.

"Until we have those results and develop a clear plan to support anyone who tests positive or is a close contact, you will need to remain in your home."

A cleaner looks out the window of a locked down tower. Picture: David Crosling

A cleaner looks out the window of a locked down tower. Picture: David Crosling



Victoria reported 134 new cases of coronavirus yesterday. The DHHS said 11 of the cases were linked to known outbreaks and the remaining 123 cases were being investigated.

So far, testing has located 75 cases of coronavirus from residents inside the towers - two of them were reported yesterday.

While Mr Andrews said the tower residents will be in a hard lockdown for a period of five days, legal experts were quick to note the detention directions extended beyond that.

The order said residents would be under the detention directions from July 4 to July 18.

A report from SBS claimed the test results have been delayed by up to four days for some residents, despite a dedicated laboratory set up to process the results.

When announcing the hard lockdown on Saturday, the Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said the residents would need to stay in their home for five days while testing was carried out.

The Premier said the government would develop a response based on the results of the testing.

"I am again saying to every single resident in those towers, you will be under these restrictions for not a moment longer than you need to be," Mr Andrews said yesterday.

All of greater Melbourne has now been returned to Stage 3 coronavirus restrictions.

