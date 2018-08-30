Man says he was killer dad’s gay lover

Chris Watts and Shanann Watts. An unidentified male has come forward and alleged that he was the secret gay lover of the accused. Picture: Supplied

AN ANONYMOUS man has come forward to claim he was the secret gay lover of a father-of-two accused of murdering his pregnant wife and two children in Colorado.

According to The Sun, the man alleges he had a fling with Christopher Watts after chatting on MeetMe not long before Watts was accused of slaying his wife Shanann who was pregnant, and their two daughters Celeste, three, and Bella four.

US TV host Ashleigh Banfield - who fronts the show Crime & Justice - said she spoke to the man but admits she can't stand up his claims.

"He reached out to me and messaged me,'" the man alleged.

"It was small talk. He told me his age. He had two daughters.

"He told me he was looking for a relationship in the long run.

"I asked why his profile said straight. He said he was not out and not ready to be out as far as sexuality."

Watts was said to have been having an affair with a female colleague, however the man now alleges Watts, 33, was not sure of his sexuality.

Alleged murderer Chris Watts and his wife Shanann Watts. A man has come forward saying he was the secret gay lover of Watts who was “not sure” of his sexuality. Picture: Supplied

"I asked him to make sure he's not bisexual cause he had two children. He told me he didn't know. At that moment he was attracted to me as a male," the man told Banfield.

The man even bizarrely claims he spent time with Watts' family after he was apparently reassured by Watts that he no longer had sex with his wife.

According to the interviewee, Watts also told him his spouse was "abusive" that "he didn't love her" and that "she didn't love him".

However, he told Banfield he's unsure about whether or not the murder suspect actually killed his own family.

"Sociopaths can easily lead two different lives and different emotions," he reportedly added. "I hope he gets convicted and I hope he stays in prison for the rest of his life."

Chris Watts and Shanann Watts. An unidentified man alleges that Watts lived a double life and struggled with his sexuality. Picture: Supplied

Watts, from Oklahoma, is accused of throttling his daughters before hiding their bodies along with their mum Shanann in oil tanks.

The two girls and their mum disappeared from their family home in Frederick, Colorado, and Watts went on local television pleading for them to come home.

Afterwards, Shannan's father Frank Rzucek Sr became emotional in court as it was revealed Watts initially told police it was his wife who murdered the children.

Chris Watts with his daughters, Bella and Celeste. Picture: Supplied

Watts claimed he erupted in rage after Shanann strangled their kids when he said he wanted a separation.

Frank Rzucek Jr, Shanann's brother, rubbed his grieving father's back while glaring at Watts who did not enter a plea to any of his charges.

Watts faces three first-degree murder charges, two counts of killing a child under 12, one count of unlawful termination of a pregnancy and three counts of tampering with a deceased human body.

Chris Watts and his wife Shanann. If found guilty, Watts will face the death penalty. Picture: Supplied

Judge Marcelo Kopcow told him he would face the death penalty if found guilty.

Investigators believe the three were killed in the family home before the two children were dumped in oil tanks at the Anadarko oil and gas exploration site where Watts worked.

Another body, believed to be 15-week pregnant Shannan, was also found nearby.

Police visited the Watts home on August 13 following requests from a family friend who asked officers to check on Shanann.

Chris Watts and Shanann Watts on their wedding day. Watts revealed to police that he had planned to leave his wife. Picture: Supplied

The officers searched the house and found her cellphone at the bottom of a chair, her purse in the kitchen and suitcase at the bottom of the stairs.

Watts revealed to police that he had planned on leaving his wife.

He claimed their conversation was civil, but they later became "upset and crying", so she planned to stay at her friend's house, court papers said.

Watts will next appear in court on November 19.

This article first appeared in The Sun and is republished with permission.