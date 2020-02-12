Dad and daughter duo ride for cerebral palsy

OUTBACK ADVENTURE: This dad and daughter duo will travel from Bowen to Birdsville raising funds for cerebral palsy and brightening the days of disabled kids in rural QLD towns. Pictured: Alex and Oscar Borlase.

OUTBACK ADVENTURE: This dad and daughter duo will travel from Bowen to Birdsville raising funds for cerebral palsy and brightening the days of disabled kids in rural QLD towns. Pictured: Alex and Oscar Borlase.

A MOTORCYCLE ride through the red desert landscapes of the Australian outback is a dream for many and 25-year-old Alex Borlase wasn’t going to let cerebral palsy get in the way of her joining in.

“It was decided to buy a sidecar so I could join in the fun,” she said.

At first the dad and daughter team simply decided to organise a trip but it quickly turned into a fundraising opportunity, with the pair set to travel about 1500km from Bowen to Birdsville on June 21.

Miss Borlase’s father Oscar said they decided to raise funds to thank the Choice Passion Life (CPL) charity and take the opportunity to brighten the days of disabled kids in rural Queensland communities.

Though CPL now focuses on a range of disabilities, it was originally the Cerebral Palsy League and having helped the family in the past it seemed like the right choice for their fundraising efforts.

“When Alex was quite young we spent a bit of time in Brisbane doing various operations and that. They reached out to her a fair bit, so we just thought that was the charity that was closest to us,” he said.

Mr Borlase said they had reached out to a few schools to organise visits and were hoping to organise stops in Charters Towers, Hughenden, Winton, Boulia, Bedourie and Birdsville.

“That’s the thing we really want to try to do, offer rides to other disabled kids along the way, just brighten their day a bit,” he said.

Mr Borlase said the sidecar offered Alex a more comfortable alternative to the back of the bike.

“The whole family is right into motorcycles. Tracey and I ride bikes and have done since forever, we’ve travelled all through the world on bikes and wanted to include Alex in it really,” he said.

“She used to get around on the back of the bike a bit, but we thought the sidecar was more comfortable.”

Miss Borlase has done a few big trips on the bike and said she was excited but it could be a bit tiring in the sidecar.

“I would have to say no, it’s not that comfortable,” she said.

The Borlases said their fundraising target was $5000 and extended their thanks to everyone who had offered support and shared their mission so far.

“The Bowen community have been awesome, the response was incredible,” he said.

“The lady who I’ve been speaking to at CPL was gobsmacked at how well it went the first day.

“We’ve raised about $1050 so far, we’ve only just put the fundraising page out there.”

There will be other riders supporting the dad and daughter team on their adventure, with potentially up to half a dozen other bikes joining in.

Miss Borlase and her father will be aiming to travel around 200-300km a day, taking around six days before finally arriving in Birdsville.