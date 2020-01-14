Dad and two sons’ violent attack caught on video

Jacob Bakens (pictured) with his dad John and a brother assaulted a man on a Gatton street.

A DAD and his two sons attacked a man on a Gatton street with punches and kicks - the victim dating the dad's former girlfriend.

In a case heard before Ipswich Magistrates Court, 23-year-old Jacob Jacobus Bakens from Plainland, pleaded guilty to assaults causing bodily harm when armed/and in company after assaulting a man named Kevin at Gatton on June 26, 2018.

His brother Cody Lee Bakens was meant to appear in court for sentence but failed to arrive. A warrant for his arrest was issued.

A video of the daylight assault taken by the former girlfriend of John Bakens, then aged 51, was played to the court.

After hearing the facts magistrate Kurt Fowler told Jacob Bakens that at his age he was too old to follow the "Neanderthal" behaviour of his father.

Crown legal officer Emma Roser said Bakens had been convicted just one month earlier before committing the assault, now before the court, to charges of assault and causing public nuisance.

It was relevant to the new matter and that incident also involved his father John Bakens in the assault of a woman at a Laidley fuel station.

Ms Roser said the woman had been yelled at, insulted, and Jacob used both his hands to shove her in the chest and into the path of an oncoming car.

Jacob and his father and another male had fled the scene.

In the case now before the court Ms Roser said the male victim Kevin was outside a Gatton medical centre when Jacob Bakens, John Bakens and Cody Bakens began a verbal altercation with him.

She said Cody threw a closed fist punch and Jacob joined in the assault.

The incident was unprovoked and Cody's role involved a one punch closed-fist strike to the man's head.

The video depicts the victim swinging around a plastic bag when trying to defend himself and falling over.

He is then kicked and hit by the co-offenders. His injuries included lacerations and bruises.

Jacob Bakens made the comment to the magistrate that one woman depicted on the video was "Angie my dad's new missus" and the video filmed by "my dad's ex-missus".

Mr Fowler saying it appeared to have been somewhat of "a family outing".

Ms Roser said the father John Bakens now aged 52 had been sentenced in Gatton Magistrates Court on January 14 last year for charges of assault causing bodily harm, and public nuisance.

And sentenced to a two-year supervised probation order.

She said the victim had since died of natural causes.

Mr Fowler noted that this was the 17th mention of the case in court.

Defence lawyer Amy Zanders sought a probation order of no more than 18 months, saying Jacob Bakens instructs he had the belief that he thought he saw knives in the bag being swung.

The bag held paint scrapers.

Mr Fowler said the three men had assaulted the man in the street in daylight in what was a protracted incident.

"Three people assaulting one individual who is not young is simply appalling.

"The conduct cowardly with an element of pack mentality," he said.

"And sadly appears to be orchestrated by your father.

You are at the age where you have to resist the childlike and Neanderthal behaviour actions of your father."

He noted that in the prior offence Jacob was sentenced to perform 80 hours of unpaid community service work. For the new offence he was convicted and ordered to complete an 18-month probation order.