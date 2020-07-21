Dad ‘embarrassed’ after cops find syringes in his socks

Bradley Neil Kowaltzke, 45, pleaded guilty to failing to dispose properly of needle and syringe and to possessing utensils.

Bradley Neil Kowaltzke, 45, pleaded guilty to failing to dispose properly of needle and syringe and to possessing utensils.

A FATHER responsible for uncapped needle and syringes stashed under a mattress and in a sock said it was "the most embarrassing thing" when police came through his bedroom with a search warrant.

Bradley Neil Kowaltzke, 45, was not home at the time of the search but was linked to several drug-related items police found in his room.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Alister Windsor told Gatton Magistrates Court heard police had arrived at a Gatton home and were shown to Kowaltzke's bedroom.

"A search of that bedroom located a used water pipe and a pair of scissors that had been used in the preparation and consumption of cannabis," Sgt Windsor said.

"Police located a number of syringes under the mattress and inside a sock."

The court heard Kowaltzke went to the police station on May 20 but refused to be interviewed by police.

LOCAL NEWS: IN COURT: The 56 people appearing in Gatton court today

Magistrate Peter Saggers berated Kowaltzke for his actions.

"You have a 13-year-old - kids are aware of what's going on," Mr Saggers said.

"That syringe is a serious charge for a number of reasons."

Kowaltzke said he felt embarrassed and Mr Saggers said he should.

"(It would be) embarrassing and upsetting for your parents - I mean you're still their son," Mr Saggers said.

"And embarrassing and upsetting for the boy because the boy doesn't want to think that dad's a junkie."

Mr Saggers told Kowaltzke it would be difficult to parent.

"If you try to pull your boy up and can say yes I made poor decisions in the past, crap decisions, listen to me when I tell you you don't want to do the things I've done … that gives you more legitimacy," Mr Saggers said.

Kowaltzke pleaded guilty to failing to dispose properly of needle and syringe and to possessing utensils.

He was fined $600 and a conviction was recorded.

Read more stories by Ebony Graveur.