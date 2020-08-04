Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Ayden Bradhsaw faces court accused of murdering son Beau Bradshaw
Crime

Dad faces court accused of murdering son Beau

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@dailymercury.com.au
4th Aug 2020 10:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LOVED ones packed Mackay Magistrates Court for the first mention of a man accused of killing his own baby boy.

The 24 year old is charged with the murder and grievous bodily harm of six-month-old Beau Bradshaw at East Mackay earlier this year.

Police allege the offending occurred between June 1 and 5.

Beau was taken to Mackay Base Hospital the afternoon of June 2 and that night was flown to Townsville Hospital.

He died on June 4, with his organs donated.

Ayden Bradshaw, 24, is arrested in connection to the investigation of six-month-old baby Beau Bradshaw. Photo: Tara Miko
Ayden Bradshaw, 24, is arrested in connection to the investigation of six-month-old baby Beau Bradshaw. Photo: Tara Miko

A two-month intensive police investigation culminated yesterday with Ayden Bradshaw's arrest.

Subscriber benefits:

WATCH: Your guide to reading the Daily Mercury online

Your questions about the new Daily Mercury format answered

How to make the most of your Mercury subscription

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

We're still here: How to contact your journalists

When the case was first mentioned this morning, solicitor Antoinette Morton, of Fisher Dore Lawyers, said Mr Bradshaw's family, including Beau's mother, was outside and asked to bring them into the room.

Because of the large number of people, Magistrate Damien Dwyer cleared the gallery of everyone not linked to Mr Bradshaw to allow for social distancing.

The accused appeared via video link from Mackay watch-house.

The mention was brief, barely two minutes.

 

Supporters of Ayden Bradshaw, 24, leave the Mackay Magistrates Court.
Supporters of Ayden Bradshaw, 24, leave the Mackay Magistrates Court.

 

Mr Dwyer ordered a brief of evidence to be completed by October 2.

When police prosecution requested three months, Mr Dwyer said an application would have to be made.

Mr Bradshaw did not make a bail application.

For a murder charge, bail can only be sought through Queensland Supreme Court.

The case will be mentioned again on October 28.

ayden bradshaw beau bradshaw beau frank bradshaw editors picks mackay crime mackay magistrates court murder investigation
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bruce Highway study highlights ‘inconsistent’ standards

        premium_icon Bruce Highway study highlights ‘inconsistent’ standards

        News EXCLUSIVE: Damning study finds Bruce Highway safety inconsistent; Mackay to Homehill stretch ranked the worst.

        IN COURT: 31 people appearing in Bowen court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 31 people appearing in Bowen court today

        Crime Full list of everyone scheduled to appear in Bowen Magistrates Court today, August...

        Crash, fire, false alarm are all in a day’s work

        premium_icon Crash, fire, false alarm are all in a day’s work

        Your Story No two days have been the same for these auxiliary firefighters and now they want...

        Mackay aged care homes prepare for potential lockdowns

        premium_icon Mackay aged care homes prepare for potential lockdowns

        Health ‘This is the best way we can protect the lives of Queenslanders’

        • 4th Aug 2020 11:00 AM