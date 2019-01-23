'Dad my car is on my fire'

CAR FIRE: Meagan Cross was driving along Waterson Way on Tuesday afternoon, when her car battery ignited, resulting in a fire.

IT'S OFTEN spiders crawling through a car that drivers fear, but for one local woman, it was her car catching alight that gave her the ultimate fright.

Cannonvale resident Meagan Cross had been driving back to work when her car started playing up along Waterson Way, Airlie Beach, at about 1.40pm on Tuesday.

"My steering wheel locked and shut down, I managed to pull over and call my father in Tasmania, who is a mechanic," she said.

Miss Cross said she could smell a mixture of burning plastic and electrical wires, as smoke started billowing from underneath her bonnet, seeping into her car via the vents.

"I just panicked and screamed into the phone, 'Dad my car is on fire!' and I hung up on him, and called triple zero," she said.

Miss Cross, who had never dialled emergency services before, said she was extremely "frazzled" when she was trying to describe where she was.

"I was waiting for them to come, and I was an absolute mess, I was shaking and crying, and I was trying to get everything out of my car - I was literally shovelling my crap onto the footpath, and a few very confused tourists were just gawking at me," she said.

Miss Cross feared the worst, as she envisioned her car blowing up in the middle of Airlie Beach, mimicking action movies.

DAMAGE: Whitsunday local Meagan Cross was lucky to escape unscathed as her car battery ignited, causing extensive damage to her car on Tuesday afternoon. Meagan Cross

However not all heroes wear capes, or drive a fire truck, and timing proved to be everything when a quick-thinking passer-by known only as 'Dylan' came to her rescue.

"All of a sudden, this guy coming the other way completely mounts the (traffic) island and flies over it, and he just pulls up and runs out with a fire extinguisher," Miss Cross said.

"Probably about 30 seconds later the fire was out and a few minutes after that the fire brigade rocked up.

"Three firies got out, and then not long after that a police car driving past pulled over and two cops get out. So, I have three firies, two cops, Dylan and his lovely girlfriend, and my burnt RAV4, and my partner on the way who is also a paramedic."

Thankfully Miss Cross was uninjured and her car salvageable.

She said she would be forever grateful to Dylan, and his girlfriend, for their assistance.

"When I saw him mount the curb, I didn't know if he was coming to help me, or for the car but when I saw the fire extinguisher, and his girlfriend came over to help as well, I just thought, 'Oh my god, my hero!," she said.

"It was just pure chance - Dylan said he nearly took the extinguisher out his car the other day, but decided to leave it in."

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service Airlie Beach acting station officer Simon Corby attended the incident on Tuesday and said that car fires were not uncommon.

"Like we say with house fires, don't bother with your possessions, they can be replaced. If the fire escalates and injury or harm is caused, that can't be reversed," he said.

Mr Corby said it was a mechanical issue that started the fire.

"It was a mechanical/electrical fault that caused it, in the engine bay, more than likely to do with the battery," he said.

Mr Corby said in the event of your car igniting while driving, the driver should pull over, get everyone out of the car, and then call triple zero.