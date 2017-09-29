Dads have a ball for special day

Jade, Mark and Zoe Shepherd-Smith had a ball at the Whitsunday Christian College.

FATHER'S Day was recently celebrated at Whitsunday Christian College when primary school dads and grandads were invited to an afternoon of fun with their children.

Jack, Andrew and Abby Telford enjoy the Father's Day afternoon. Contributed

There were lots of action-packed activities on offer, which included soccer, frisbee throwing, basketball, handball, Lego building, mobile building, beanbag tossing, geoboards, skipping, hula hoops and drumming sessions.

Students, their dads and grandads have a go at skipping. Contributed

After the dads were tired out from running around and participating in all the college activities, they enjoyed an amazing afternoon tea.

There was plenty of fun for dads and kids at Whitsunday Christian College. Contributed

It was wonderful to see so many dads and granddads come along and enjoy quality time with their children.

Saxon, Kirra and Jay Angel at Whitsunday Christian College. Contributed

Thanks go out to all those involved in ensuring this special afternoon was such a success and finished with smiles all around.