Dads have a ball for special day

FATHER'S Day was recently celebrated at Whitsunday Christian College when primary school dads and grandads were invited to an afternoon of fun with their children.
There were lots of action-packed activities on offer, which included soccer, frisbee throwing, basketball, handball, Lego building, mobile building, beanbag tossing, geoboards, skipping, hula hoops and drumming sessions.
After the dads were tired out from running around and participating in all the college activities, they enjoyed an amazing afternoon tea.
It was wonderful to see so many dads and granddads come along and enjoy quality time with their children.
Thanks go out to all those involved in ensuring this special afternoon was such a success and finished with smiles all around.
