Dad’s lude Snapchat pic comes back to bite

Justin Neumann has been jailed after pleading guilty to sending a naked picture of himself to a teenage girl, while also requesting naked selfies of her and another teenage girl overseas.

Justin Neumann has been jailed after pleading guilty to sending a naked picture of himself to a teenage girl, while also requesting naked selfies of her and another teenage girl overseas.

HORRIFIED parents called police when they realised a grown man sent a picture of his penis to their teenage daughter before enticing her to send back naked pictures of herself.

Authorities were quickly able to track the Facebook and Snapchat interaction to Ipswich father Justin Neumann, who was already on bail for serious criminal charges.

An Ipswich court this week heard that while investigating the 27-year-old, they also discovered he had been trying to convince an overseas child to send nude self-portraits.

Neumann's requests were denied and the child ceased contact.

Appearing via video-link from jail before Ipswich District Court, Justin Leigh Andrew Neumann, 27, pleaded guilty to wilfully exposing a child under 16 to indecent treatment; three counts of indecent treatment of a child under 16 by procuring to commit; making child exploitation material; procuring a child to engage in sexual activity outside of Australia; using the internet to solicit child pornography material; and using the internet to procure children under 16.

Justin Neumann has been jailed after pleading guilty to sending a naked picture of himself to a teenage girl, while also requesting naked selfies of her and another teenage girl overseas.

Crown prosecutor Farook Anoozer said the charges related to incidents involving a girl aged 15 between June 22, 2019 and July 9, 2019.

Mr Annozer said the child exploitation material was made between July 4 and July 8 last year.

On August 9 last year Neumann engaged in conduct with an unknown 14-year old child in Norway.

He had been held in custody on other charges and only 43 days of his jail time could be declared toward the online offences.

Judge Ian Dearden said Neumann was sentenced last October to a three-year jail term for unrelated offences of violence. He must serve a minimum of one-third.

Defence barrister Andrew McLean-Williams said a report on Neumann's background put his offending in context.

"He had a dreadful upbringing," he said.

"Pleasingly while in jail he has been compliant and active, enthusiastic toward participating in jail programs."

When Judge Dearden directly asked Neumann what he wanted to say on the matter, he told the court he had been working in jail and his mind now set on doing good.

"I want to be a good role model for my son," he told Judge Dearden.

Judge Dearden said Neumann chatted with the 15-year-old girl through Facebook, Snapchat, and text messages.

"You contacted her 812 times in 14 days, and when you were on bail for very serious charges," Judge Dearden said.

"You were on Snap Chat with a girl aged 14 from Norway. You requested photos of her without clothes on.

"She seemed somewhat feisty after giving you (a verbal serve) in her assessment of your character. She did not send you anything."

Judge Dearden said if Neumann had been sentenced at the same time as the unrelated matters in October he would likely have received a jail penalty of four years.

Judge Dearden sentenced Neumann to a three-year term, and to lesser concurrent terms.

The sentence will add four months to his existing release date.