‘Sad and ugly’: Dad’s shock response stuns daughter

TELLING your parents you are engaged is supposed to be one of the happiest days of your life - but not if your parents are on Bride and Prejudice.

The controversial Channel 7 series returned with its first episode on Monday night introducing the show's first three couples - Dylan and Ange, Jess and Seyat, and Hank and Lily.

While most of the parents had ridiculous reasons for hating their child's future spouse (Hank's mum Margaret doesn't like Lily because she is a "feminist vegetarian", while Seyat's mother complains Jess "smells like cats"), it's Ange's fraught relationship with dad John that was the most heartbreaking.

After her mother died from breast cancer when Ange was just six, John raised Ange and her two brothers on his own.

"He loves me but he just doesn't agree with the fact that I'm gay," Ange says. "I don't want anyone to think he is a bad dad just because he has these beliefs."

Deeply religious, John is stunned to learn Ange has proposed to girlfriend Dylan and quickly blames it on how she was raised, insisting she is just confused about her sexuality.

"Had your mother been there she would have taught you something different," John says.

"Because there's a lady's touch missing from our household."

"I am going to sit down and tell you right now if I could be attracted to males I would be," Ange answers in disbelief.

"I don't want to make life harder for myself, I didn't just wake up one day and say, 'You know what? This seems hard, I'm going to do it,' like, I didn't do that."

Trying to talk Ange out of her decision, John claims his daughter will never know true happiness unless she has kids in a heterosexual relationship like he did.

"What if I don't want kids at all?" Ange retorts.

Ange can’t believe her dad’s cruel comment about having kids

"Well that's a good thing because you won't f**k their heads up," John snaps back angrily.

Sounding hurt by her father's comment and visibly stunned, Ange is shock that he would say something so cruel to her.

"Wow, I can't believe you just said that, I can't believe those words just came out of your mouth, to my face," she says.

Predictably, John's reaction provoked a stormy reaction from viewers who took to Twitter to slam his views on his daughter's relationship.

"His ignorance is just so sad. Oh and ugly, it's really f**king ugly," one person tweeted.

Sadly John thinks her sexuality could have been different if her mother was there #brideandprejudiceAU — eeeeek (@whatsamaname) October 29, 2018

Father has never heard of adoption or fertility treatments. #brideandprejudiceau — Lettuce Lady (@LettuceDaze) October 29, 2018

Not everyone wants kids John, and what about infertile women? Are they an abomination 🙄#BrideandPrejudiceAU — Kiera (@UnderYourPorch) October 29, 2018

The touching thing is that even though the dad is saying awful things, Ange still loves him deeply. #BrideandPrejudiceAU — Matthew Denby (@MrMattDenby) October 29, 2018

Can't believe she said she doesn't want people to think her dad isn't a good dad because he's a massive homophobe... Guess what that does make him a horrible dad. #BrideAndPrejudiceAU — Hallwayhighway, Special Snowflake Squawking Bird (@hallwayhighway) October 29, 2018

While John's reaction to Ange was heartbreaking, at the other end of the scale Fatima's response to her son Seyat's engagement to Jess was nothing short of insane.

After calling Jess every name under the sun earlier in the episode, Fatima wept angry tears as her son revealed the pair would be getting married and vowed to "destroy" their wedding plans.

Those aren’t tears of joy

As Jess joined them, Fatima refuses to speak to her directly, instead rambling about how the 20-year-old has made her son fat and doesn't know how to make the bed.

"She's got no personality and she's never happy, she's always upset. Life was better before, it was more happy. He's always home now look at him he's put on weigh," a furious Fatima raved, as everyone around her avoided eye contact.

Jess sobbed as her future mother-in-law berated her for not knowing how to make the bed properly

"She can't even fix the bed properly, she doesn't even shake the bed, just throws the covers and goes and says it's done."

As any normal person would do, a sobbing soon Jess decides to walk away from the attacks causing Fatima to yell after her: "She's a drama queen, there she goes always walking away, because the truth hurts!"

Fatima might be right, they might be too young to get married but geez, no need to eviscerate the poor girl. #BrideAndPrejudiceAU — DF (@Dean_Machine_) October 29, 2018

#BrideandPrejudiceAU could this be the nastiest person on TV? if you don't agree with someone, fine, but you don't need to destroy them — _fishtales_with_tim (@_fishtales) October 29, 2018

Fatima Knit picking about how Jess didn’t wish her happy Mother’s Day and how “Jess smells” is an absolute disgrace, she’s horrible #BrideAndPrejudiceAU pic.twitter.com/rpRUK7dPcn — Dylan Matthews (@DylanMatthews91) October 29, 2018

