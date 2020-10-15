Dad’s threats to stab over daughter’s drug use

Hiriam Ryan threatened to stab a restaurant owner’s son and nephew in the throat.

Patrons were left startled when a man came in and threatened to stab the restaurant owner's son and nephew for their alleged involvement in his daughter's drug use.

Hiram Lester Ryan was several beers deep when he decided to take a vigilante approach after hearing news about his daughter that enraged him.

Police prosecutor Stu Lydford told Caloundra Magistrates Court Ryan went to a restaurant at Kings Beach.

"He was of the belief that the owner's son and nephew had some (alleged) involvement in his teenager daughter's recent drug use," he said.

The court heard Ryan was verbally abusive towards the owners.

"At one point he made some threats to come back with a knife and stab them in the throat," Sergeant Lydford said.

Ryan left and then returned 45 minutes later.

"He made threats towards the owner that he would stab his son and nephew with a knife in the throat," Sgt Lydford said.

"Employees from the neighbouring restaurant have intervened and managed to move the defendant outside."

The court heard police arrived and Ryan told them he had about seven beers that afternoon.

Sgt Lydford said Ryan wasn't in possession of a knife.

Ryan pleaded guilty in Caloundra Magistrates Court to committing a public nuisance.

"There's no excuses for my behaviour," he said.

"It was out of anxiety and stress towards the situation of my daughter and some other relationship issues.

"I am remorseful for what I have done."

The court heard Ryan worked at Woolworths.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist said it was a serious example of public nuisance.

"Too much candy that night?" he asked.

"Yes," Ryan replied.

Mr Stjernqvist fined him $500.

No conviction was recorded.