Daily effort to find answers

Jacob Wilson | 24th May 2017 9:58 AM
STAY INFORMED: Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre executive officer Rebecca Woods is working to get answers for Whitsunday tenants and home owners.
STAY INFORMED: Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre executive officer Rebecca Woods is working to get answers for Whitsunday tenants and home owners. Jacob Wilson

REBECCA WOODS won't rest until she can find answers for tenants and home-owners affected by Cyclone Debbie.

The Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre chief executive officer has been in weeks of negotiations to bring the Insurance Council, Tenancy Queensland and the Home Owners Association of Australia to the Whitsundays for a public information session to help people with individual needs.

"I keep pushing it (with Tenancy Queensland) every day with an email or a new story on Facebook or something from the paper to prove to them it is warranted here," she said.

Ms Woods said it was important for everyone to know their rights.

"There are things I hope Tenancy Queensland can help with like (if) I'm asked to do a bond assessment for a property that's half damaged, is it in my rights to ask for a discount if it's damaged property or does the tenancy agreement still bind us?" she said.

"Then the Home Owners Association need to come out so (home-owners) know where their rights lie in regards to the cyclone, we should look at other side as well."

She said a survey showed a reasonable number of people would be interested in attending a session.

Meanwhile low income earners experiencing hardship can now apply for a $400 subsidy through the Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre's No Interest Loan Scheme to replace damaged house hold goods.

The subsidy is available due to a $100,000 donation from NAB.

For enquiries contact the Neighbourhood Centre on 4946 7850.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  cyclone debbie whitsunday neighbourhood centre

