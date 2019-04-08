Menu
Farmer confronts protesters at Freestone
WATCH: Angry dairy farmer confronts animal rights activists

marian faa
by
8th Apr 2019 8:45 AM
A FREESTONE farmer has confronted a group of protesters who swarmed the side of his property shortly after they chained themselves to kill floor machinery at a Yangan abattoir in protest of meat production.

Freestone dairy farmer Phil Christensen yelled at the activists, who were "disturbing" cattle on his property just before 8am this morning.

Capturing the altercation on video, Mr Christensen told the group to "leave my calves alone".

Warwick police officer in charge Jamie Deacon said officers were not present at the altercation and no complaints had been made.

Mr Christensen accused the activists of disturbing his livestock when they stopped at his farm after leaving a protest at Carey Bros Abattoir this morning.

Footage shows a calf, believed to be frightened by the mass of people, running into a fence and stumbling to the ground.

"Look what you're doing to my animals, I hope you get that on camera," Mr Christensen said.

"Leave my calves alone and stop disturbing them."

Senior Sergeant Deacon said police were not expecting further protests on the Southern Downs today.

"If complaints are made to police we will investigate and prosecute as we see fit but at this point in time there are no complaints," he said.

Meanwhile, similar protests in Melbourne's CBD have caused traffic delays during peak hour.

