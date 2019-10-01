Dally M Team of the Year predictions! Who would make your's?

Our experts select their Dally M Team of the Year.

Another gripping NRL season will come to an end on Sunday evening.

Superstars have emerged, a new crop of freakish talent has hit the big time and coaching reputations have been altered.

News Corp Australia's team of rugby league experts have put in their votes for the NRL's night of nights ahead of the Dally M medal on Wednesday.

Sydney Roosters fullback James Tedesco romped home in taking the top gong with all but one vote.

While Manly mentor Des Hasler narrowly pipped Canberra great Ricky Stuart as the Coach of the Year.

Scroll down to see the major votes and full Team of the Year.

Our experts select their Dally M Team of the Year. Picture: Jason McCawley

PHIL ROTHFIELD

Dally M Medallist: James Tedesco

Rookie of the year: Maika Sivo

Coach of the year: Ricky Stuart

Female player of the year: Maddie Studdon

MICHAEL CARAYANNIS

Dally M Medallist: Cameron Smith

Rookie of the year: Payne Haas

Coach of the year: Ricky Stuart

Female player of the year: Ali Brigginshaw

NICK CAMPTON

Dally M Medallist: James Tedesco

Rookie of the year: Payne Haas

Coach of the year: Des Hasler

Female player of the year: Kirra Dibb

Payne Haas took out Rookie of the Year. Picture: Darren England

FATIMA KDOUH

Dally M Medallist: James Tedesco

Rookie of the year: Payne Haas

Coach of the year: Ricky Stuart

Female player of the year: Jess Sergis

DAVID RICCIO

Dally M Medallist: James Tedesco

Rookie of the year: Maika Sivo

Coach of the year: Des Hasler

Female player of the year: Ali Brigginshaw

RUSSELL JACKSON

Dally M Medallist: James Tedesco

Rookie of the year: Maika Sivo

Coach of the year: Des Hasler

Female player of the year: Ali Brigginshaw

Des Hasler edged Ricky Stuart as the year’s best coach. Picture: Martin Hunter

NICK WALSHAW

Dally M Medallist: James Tedesco

Rookie of the year: Payne Haas

Coach of the year: Trent Robinson

Female player of the year: Maddie Studdon

TOM SANGSTER

Dally M Medallist: James Tedesco

Rookie of the year: Payne Haas

Coach of the year: Des Hasler

Female player of the year: Jess Sergis

MATT LOGUE

Dally M Medallist: James Tedesco

Rookie of the year: Maika Sivo

Coach of the year: Des Hasler

Female player of the year: Maddie Studdon

LACHLAN GREY

Dally M Medallist: James Tedesco

Rookie of the year: Payne Haas

Coach of the year: Ricky Stuart

Female player of the year: Ali Brigginshaw

Maddie Studdon and Ali Brigginshaw shared the Female Player of the Year award. Picture: Mark Kolbe

CHRIS HONNERY

Dally M Medallist: James Tedesco

Rookie of the year: Payne Haas

Coach of the year: Ricky Stuart

Female player of the year: Maddie Studdon

JAMES PHELPS

Dally M Medallist: James Tedesco

Rookie of the year: Payne Haas

Coach of the year: Des Hasler

Female player of the year: Kirra Dibb

MIKE COLMAN

Dally M Medallist: James Tedesco

Rookie of the year: Payne Haas

Coach of the year: Ricky Stuart

Female player of the year: Ali Brigginshaw

TIM WILLIAMS

Dally M Medallist: James Tedesco

Rookie of the year: Payne Haas

Coach of the year: Des Hasler

Female player of the year: Maddie Studdon

CONSENSUS DALLY M AWARDS

Dally M Medallist: James Tedesco (13 votes)

Rookie of the year: Payne Haas (10 votes)

Coach of the year: Des Hasler (7 votes)

Female player of the year: Maddie Studdon and Ali Brigginshaw (5 votes)

Maika Sivo claimed Winger of the Year in his debut season. Picture: Brendon Thorne

DALLY M TEAM OF THE YEAR

PHIL ROTHFIELD

Fullback: James Tedesco

Wing: Maika Sivo

Centre: Joseph Manu

Five-eighth: Jack Wighton

Halfback: Daly Cherry-Evans

Prop: Josh Papalii

Hooker: Cameron Smith

Second-row: Boyd Cordner

Lock: Cameron Murray

Interchange: Brandon Smith

MICHAEL CARAYANNIS

Fullback: James Tedesco

Wing: Josh Addo-Carr

Centre: Joey Manu

Five-eighth: Cameron Munster

Halfback: Daly Cherry-Evans

Prop: Josh Papalii

Hooker: Cameron Smith

Second-row: John Bateman

Lock: Jake Trbojevic

Interchange: Brandon Smith

Daly Cherry-Evans was the year’s best halfback. Picture: Hamish Blair

NICK CAMPTON

Fullback: James Tedesco

Wing: Maika Sivo

Centre: Latrell Mitchell

Five-eighth: Luke Keary

Halfback: Mitch Moses

Prop: Josh Papalii

Hooker: Cameron Smith

Second-row: John Bateman

Lock: Jason Taumalolo

Interchange: Manase Fainu

FATIMA KDOUH

Fullback: James Tedesco

Wing: Maika Sivo

Centre: Joseph Manu

Five-eighth: Luke Keary

Halfback: Mitchell Moses

Prop: Josh Papalii

Hooker: Josh Hodgson

Second-row: John Bateman

Lock: Cameron Murray

Interchange player: Manase Fainu

DAVID RICCIO

Fullback: James Tedesco

Wing: Maika Sivo

Centre: Latrell Mitchell

Five-eighth: Luke Keary

Halfback: Daly Cherry-Evans

Prop: Josh Papalii

Hooker: Josh Hodgson

Second-row: John Bateman

Lock: Cameron Murray

Interchange: Brandon Smith

RUSSELL JACKSON

Fullback: James Tedesco

Wing: Maika Sivo

Centre: Joseph Manu

Five-eighth: Cameron Munster

Halfback: Cooper Cronk

Prop: Jared Waerea-Hargreaves

Hooker: Cameron Smith

Second-row: John Bateman

Lock: Cameron Murray

Interchange: Brandon Smith

Joseph Manu beat out teammate Latrell Mitchell as best centre. Picture: Dan Himbrechts

NICK WALSHAW

Fullback: James Tedesco

Wing: Maika Sivo

Centre: Joseph Manu

Five-eighth: Cameron Munster

Halfback: Mitchell Moses

Prop: Josh Papalii

Hooker: Cameron Smith

Second-row: John Bateman

Lock: Cameron Murray

Interchange: Brandon Smith

TOM SANGSTER

Fullback: James Tedesco

Wing: Maika Sivo

Centre: Latrell Mitchell

Five-eighth: Cameron Munster

Halfback: Daly Cherry-Evans

Prop: Josh Papalii

Hooker: Cameron Smith

Second-row: John Bateman

Lock: Jason Taumalolo

Interchange: Brandon Smith

Josh Papalii dominated front-row voting. Picture: Mark Metcalfe

MATT LOGUE

Fullback: James Tedesco

Wing: Daniel Tupou

Centre: Latrell Mitchell

Five-eighth: Cameron Munster

Halfback: Daly Cherry-Evans

Prop: Josh Papalii

Hooker: Josh Hodgson

Second-row: John Bateman

Lock: Cameron Murray

Interchange: Brandon Smith

LACHLAN GREY

Fullback: James Tedesco

Wing: Maika Sivo

Centre: Joey Manu

Five-eighth: Jack Wighton

Halfback: Mitchell Moses

Prop: Josh Papalii

Hooker: Josh Hodgson

Second Row: John Bateman

Lock: Jason Taumalolo

Interchange: Brandon Smith

Brandon Smith was a popular choice as best interchange player. Picture: Hamish Blair

CHRIS HONNERY

Fullback: James Tedesco

Wing: Blake Ferguson

Centre: Kotoni Staggs

Five-eighth: Luke Keary

Halfback: Cooper Cronk

Prop: Jesse Bromwich

Hooker: Josh Hodgson

Second-row: David Fifita

Lock: Josh Papalii

Interchange: Brandon Smith

JAMES PHELPS

Fullback: James Tedesco

Wing: Maika Sivo

Centre: Jarrod Croker

Five-eighth: Luke Keary

Halfback: Mitchell Moses

Prop: Josh Papalii

Hooker: Cameron Smith

Second-row: Boyd Cordner

Lock: Cameron Murray

Interchange: Brandon Smith

MIKE COLMAN

Fullback: James Tedesco

Wing: Maika Sivo

Centre: Joseph Manu

Five-eighth: Luke Keary

Halfback: Daly Cherry-Evans

Prop: Josh Papalii

Hooker: Josh Hodgson

Second-row: John Bateman

Lock: Cameron Murray

Interchange: Brandon Smith

TIM WILLIAMS

Fullback: James Tedesco

Wing: Maika Sivo

Centre: Latrell Mitchell

Five-eighth: Luke Keary

Halfback: Daly Cherry-Evans

Prop: Josh Papalii

Hooker: Cameron Smith

Second-row: John Bateman

Lock: Cameron Murray

Interchange: Brandon Smith

CONSENSUS TEAM OF THE YEAR

Fullback: James Tedesco (14)

Wing: Maika Sivo (11)

Centre: Joey Manu (7)

Five-eighth: Luke Keary (7)

Halfback: Daly Cherry-Evans (7)

Prop: Josh Papalii (12)

Hooker: Cameron Smith (8)

Second-row: John Bateman (11)

Lock: Cameron Murray (9)

Interchange: Brandon Smith (12)